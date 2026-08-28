Alexander Zverev has been declared favourite to win the 2026 US Open by legendary coach Rick Macci as those who are backing Carlos Alcaraz have been told to “take a deep breath”.

With world No 1 Jannik Sinner absent due to a knee injury, Zverev has inherited the top-seed status for the season-ending Grand Slam with defending champion Alcaraz second, Felix Auger-Aliassime third and Novak Djokovic fourth.

Alcaraz would under normal circumstances be considered the favourite, but there are question marks over his fitness as the US Open will be his first singles tournament since April, as he has spent the past four months on the sidelines due to a wrist injury.

The seven-time Grand Slam winner made his comeback in the US Open mixed doubles alongside Serena Williams this week and there were plenty of positive signs for the Spaniard, leading some to tip him as the man to beat at Flushing Meadows.

However, Macci – who coached tennis greats Serena Williams, Venus Williams, Maria Sharapova, Jennifer Capriati and Andy Roddick during their formative years – issued a warning about Alcaraz ahead of the US Open.

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“Everybody take a deep breath as Carlos will have a lot of Rust and it will take the REST OF THE YEAR to clean off the Dust,” he wrote on social media. If he survives his first match to me that is a win/win and if the wrist if fine let the comeback begin.

“Believe it or not, he should not be the favourite to win the title because for 5 months he has been idol [sic idle]. You do not walk off the street compete have confidence and feet and in real combat the best players you beat.”

With Sinner missing and Alcaraz still nursing his way back, Macci is tipping Zverev to once again make the most of his opportunity and win a second major.

Alcaraz’s wrist injury prevented him from defending his French Open title in May while Sinner was stunned in the second round by Juan Manuel Cerundolo and Djokovic was beaten in the third round by Joao Fonseca.

It paved the way for Zverev to win his maiden Grand Slam and Macci believes the cards are once again falling into place for the German.

“I look for Zverev to bag his second major mainly because the two best players by far with a stick (CARLOS AND JANNIK) would be the pick,” he wrote. “But the Flamethrower is hurt and the Magician last played 5 months ago on dirt.

“Christmas has come early for the big serving Germ [sic] it is his major to lose unless he checks out get mad and then he might squirm.”