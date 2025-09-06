Amanda Anisimova could not hide her despair as she lost her second Grand Slam final of 2025, but it was a comment in her post-match interview that left some viewers a little concerned.

The pain of her straight sets defeat US Open final loss against world No 1 Aryna Sabalenka will fade, with the $2.5m prize money she collected for finishing second at the final Grand Slam of the year ample compensation for her disappointment.

Yet as she spoke to the fans in Arthur Ashe Stadium, Anisimova revealed she has been struggling with a medical condition over the last couple of weeks that must have affected her ability to perform at her best.

“I’ve been deaf in one ear for the past two weeks,” declared Anisimova, as she asked for more time to thank the fans and her support team at a moment when self-absorbed interviewer Mary Carillo seemed intent on taking the limelight away from what was a special moment for the two finalists.

If Anisimova has been struggling with her hearing in one ear, that could have had an impact on her balance on court, which makes her achievement of getting to the US Open final for the first time all the more impressive.

Reaching two Grand Slam finals in a row is a fine achievement, but Anisimova was struggling to see the positives as she lost again, even though this defeat was less chastening that her 6-0, 6-0 humiliation against Iga Swiatek at Wimbledon in July.

“Losing in two finals in a row is super hard. I think I didn’t fight hard enough for my dreams today,” said Anisimova.

“I want to say congratulations to Aryna. You are so incredible. I’m in awe of what you’ve accomplished, and you keep on achieving so many incredible things.

“Thank you also to everyone who came out and supported me at my home Slam throughout these two weeks. It has been an incredible fortnight. I love playing here and it has been a dream to play in the final of the US Open. Thank you to everyone at the US Open for making this happen.”

Former British No 1 Laura Ronson was among those suggesting Anisimova was being too harsh on herself after the defeat against Sabalenka.

“It’s so tough when you see someone breaking down at the same time as someone celebrating,” Robson told Sky Sports.

“I’m just in front of Anisimova’s box right now, and they just look so disappointed for her.

“They’re trying to get her attention and give her some support, but there are a lot of dejected looks on their faces.

“You thought the tide was maybe turning in that second set, Anisimova had more chances as the match went on – which considering how things were going half an hour in, we didn’t expect.

“Anisimova has to give herself so much credit for getting stuck in and trying everything.”

Anisimova will rise to No 4 in the updated WTA Rankings on Monday and after her sensational performances at wimbledon and the US Open included wins against Sabalenka and Swiatek, she is now a big contender at the top of the women’s game.

