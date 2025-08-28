Emma Raducanu is reviving memories of her 2021 US Open title win, according to former Flushing Meadows champion Andy Roddick.

Raducanu has stormed through the first two rounds in New York for the loss of just six games, building on the momentum she took into the final Grand Slam of the year as she looks to break back into the top 30 of the WTA Rankings with what would be the biggest win of her career since her maiden Grand Slam victory.

Raducanu is preparing to face former Wimbledon champion Elena Rybakina on Friday, with Roddick claiming the British No 1 is starting to get back to the form that saw her shock the tennis world with her US Open win four years ago.

“Emma Raducanu… it’s feeling a lot like 2021,” he said on the latest edition of his Served podcast.

“She had not won a match at the US Open since she won the tournament as a qualifier. Now she is through to the third round and she has spent two hours and two minutes on court.

“She didn’t spend much time on court when we won the title and she’s looking really good.”

Raducanu now faces a huge test of her credentials as she takes on former Rybakina in the third round on Friday, as the unseeded star looks to beat at top ten rival in a Grand Slam event for only the second time after her win against Maria Sakarri at Wimbledon last year.

“I think I’ve had some tough draws but that also comes with the ranking I’m at. I have to accept it, I’m not seeded,” Raducanu told the PA news agency:

“Playing these top opponents, you get a feel for it every time. It’s difficult. Right now I’m just working on developing and building my game.

“Of course, if I’m going to want to win a grand slam, you have to beat all the players in the draw, but I don’t think right now that’s my goal or my objective. I’m not trying to win the tournament, to be honest.

“Of course, I’ll do my best but I think I’ve put things into perspective with where I’m at and I’m just working on doing everything I can as best as possible and putting level on the court.

“I need to play these top girls and I think a win against one of them gives you a lot of confidence in general, but I know I just need to keep doing the right things day to day and the results I can’t really control.

“But I think I’m just working towards getting closer and closer to the top ones.”

She looked forward to the Rybakina clash as she added: “She’s been at the top of the game for so long and very dominant and has big weapons, has a huge serve and big ground strokes,” said Raducanu of Rybakina.

“So I do want to see how my game suits and fits against the top. I still think I have a long way to go, but I have been making steps towards getting closer and narrowing that gap. I think I have to take confidence from my matches against Aryna.

“But Elena is a different opponent. She beat Aryna in Cincy in straight sets. It’s going to be a tough match.”

