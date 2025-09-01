Defending US Open champion Aryna Sabalenka has sent a message to Marketa Vondrousova after she was gifted a place in the US Open semi-finals.

A little under two hours before they were due to go head-to-head in the night session on Arthur Ashe Stadium, Vondrousova made the heart-breaking announcement that she was pulling out of the US Open due to injury.

“I am sorry to announce that I have to withdraw from my quarter-final match this evening due to a knee injury,” said former Wimbledon champion Vondrousova.

“I tried my best to take the court today, but during the warm-up I felt again my knee and after consultation with the tournament doctor decided not to risk aggravating the injury.

“I appreciate all the support this tournament and apologise to the fans who were looking forward to the match. I had an amazing time here in NY and can’t wait to be back next year.”

Sabalenka wasted little time in taking to Instagram as she expressed her sympathy towards Vondrousova, as she secured a couple of extra days off before her semi-final against Jessica Pegula on Thursday.

“So sorry for Marketa after all she’s been through. She has been playing amazing tennis and I know how badly this must hurt for her. Take care of yourself and I hope you can recover quickly. Love Aryna,” said Sabalenka.

This was a hammer blow for Vondrousova after her thrilling win against Elena Rybakina in the fourth round, with Sabalenka’s steady progress into the final four given an extra boost as she now has time to prepare for her clash with Pegula.

That match will be a repeat of last year’s US Open final, with American Pegula eager to serve up a different result against the big-hitting world No 1.

Pegula turned in a polished performance to beat Barbora Krejcikova 6-3, 6-3 and she was content with her level of play as she moved back to the final four on home soil.

“We all saw what she (Krejcikova) did against Taylor so I was happy that we’re done,” said Pegula.

“It’s crazy to look now and think I’m really comfortable playing on big courts with the craziest crowds against the big players. Ten years ago I never thought I’d be good at this but I guess I am.

“I feel like I can always come back to the fact that I can figure it out in the end, and that always hits me in the toughest moments of the year.

“It’s not fun to go out there and stress yourself out and be worried about how you’re playing every second of the day. I definitely did that for a few weeks, but I guess I got over it.”

She was also asked about the prospect of taking on Sabalenka again as she added: “I think it would be cool to be able to get revenge, obviously.”

