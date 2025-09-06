Martina Navratilova led the chorus of praise for US Open champion Aryna Sabalenka, as she suggested two big qualities were on display as she saw off Amanda Anisimova in the richest women’s tennis match of all time.

Sabalenka collected a record-breaking $5m in prize money as she won the US Open for a second successive year, with a tearing Anisimova compensated for her agony of losing a second successive Grand Slam final after her Wimbledon defeat in July with a cash windfall of $2.5m.

These women are not playing tennis for the money as the prizes on offer are worth so much more and after coming close to victory in the first three Grand Slams of 2025, Sabalenka finally found a way to get over the winning line.

The world No 1 lost the Australian Open and French Open finals earlier this year, before losing against Anisimova in the Wimbledon semi-finals.

Now she has turned her near misses into wins and 18-time Grand Slam singles champion Navratilova told Sky Sports that her composure and power were the keys to her victory.

“For a match that was 6-3, 7-6, there were a lot of momentum changes within the match,” said Navratilova.

“Aryna Sabalenka showed just what a champion she is, because she had a lot of pressure on her – she lost finals at the Australian Open and French Open.

“Amanda Anisimova has got to keep her head up high. She held her own here today and is now in the conversation at all of the majors.

“Sabalenka just had a little bit more firepower and composure. Feeling the pressure, she did not falter. She held her nerve brilliantly in the tiebreaker.”

Former British No 1 Laura Robson was sitting courts for Sky Sports and she saluted Sabalenka’s ability to bounce back from adversity when she served for the match at 5-4 in the second set and was broken by Anisimova.

“Sitting courtside, it was so fun for me to see Sabalenka regroup when things could have taken a turn in the second set,” said Robson.

“She played a blinder of a tiebreak, gave nothing away.

“Everything that has happened this year – especially the Roland Garros final, where she mentally let herself down in that match [against Coco Gauff] – it has been something that everyone has reminded her of since then.

“Under pressure today, everything on the line, and with the crowd against you, she barely put a foot wrong in that breaker.

“That’s the mentality we’ve come to know from Sabalenka, and we saw it in the semi-final as well.”

Robson also expressed her sympathy for Anisimova, who was hard on herself in her post-match interview as she came up short once again in a Grand Slam final.

“It’s so tough when you see someone breaking down at the same time as someone celebrating,” added Robson.

“I’m just in front of Anisimova’s box right now, and they just look so disappointed for her.

“They’re trying to get her attention and give her some support but there’s a lot of dejected looks on their faces.

“You thought the tide was maybe turning in that second set, Anisimova had more chances as the match went on – which considering how things were going half an hour in, we didn’t expect.

“Anisimova has to give herself so much credit for getting stuck in and trying everything.”

