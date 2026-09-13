Aryna Sabalenka’s negativity played a big role in her defeat to Elena Rybakina with Annabel Croft suggesting that she didn’t respect her opponent’s level in the US Open final.

The four-time Grand Slam winner’s recent history in New York gave her the slight edge over Rybakina ahead of the final as she had lost only one match at Flushing Meadows in the past three years and that was in the final against Coco Gauff in 2023.

Sabalenka went on to win back-to-back titles in 2024 and 2025, and was looking to become only the third woman to win three in a row in New York.

But any advantage she had went out the window after a poor opening set as, after saving three break points in game three, Sabalenka was broken two games later and her opponent went on to serve out the set.

The outgoing world No 1 upped her game in the second set and a late break in game 13 took the match to a decider, but Rybakina dominated with breaks in games three and seven for a 6-4, 5-7, 6-2 victory.

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Speaking on BBC Radio 5 Live, Croft said: “It was extraordinary to witness because she had been very negative on herself with her body language in that first set and suddenly the emotions got the better of her,” Croft said on BBC Radio 5 Live.

“I felt like that really contributed to her going down in that first set. She was beating herself.”

It was a frustrating day for Sabalenka as she smashed a ball into the Arthur Ashe Stadium crowd at one point while she threw her racket into the air after her loss was confirmed, before going on to smash the racket when she returned to her bench.

Sabalenka – who will be replaced at No 1 in the WTA Rankings by Rybakina on Monday – struggled with tears during the post-match on-court interviews and stated: “That’s the last thing I want to do right now is give a speech, but I’ll try my very best.”

Once she composed herself, she said: “Obviously I’m disappointed but I want to congratulate Elena on an incredible year and incredible results. Well-deserved. Enjoy it. Have fun tonight, tomorrow and the end of the season so I can win some titles.”

Former British No 1 Croft was far from impressed by the 28-year-old’s antics as she added: “I think what happened was the minute she started to not respect the level of tennis her opponent was playing, she couldn’t handle it at all.

“You have to respect what they’re putting out there and applaud it but then find ways to dig in and find another way to compete with them.

“It was almost like throwing the toys out of the pram today.”