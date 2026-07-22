Jack Draper and Grigor Dimitrov will either have to come through qualifying or hope for a wildcard if they are to play in the main draw of the 2026 US Open.

The pair have failed to make the cut for the direct main draw entry list as they have both slipped out of the top 100 of the ATP Rankings with Dimitrov currently sitting at No 142 with Draper five places behind him.

World No 101 Francisco Comesana is the lowest-ranked player to receive a direct entry with Dimitrov and Draper finding themselves on the alternate list with more than 40 players ahead of them in the queue.

Draper has played only 13 top-level matches this year as he made a late start to the season, having missed the Australian Open due to an arm injury before suffering a knee injury in the build-up to the French Open.

He then made his return at the Eastbourne Open, reaching the semi-final, but was forced to miss Wimbledon due to his long-standing arm injury.

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Having started the year at No 10 in the rankings, Draper currently sits at No 147, but he could move up a few places in the coming weeks as he is scheduled to play at next week’s Washington DC Open while he has also signed up for the Brownsburg ATP 75 Challenger.

Dimitrov, meanwhile, has struggled with poor form this year as he lost in the first round of the Australian Open and lost in the qualifiers at Roland Garros.

The Bulgarian received a wildcard entry at Wimbledon and reached the fourth round before losing to Arthur Fery from Great Britain.

British No 1 Fery, who also earned a wildcard at Wimbledon, went on to reach the semi-final and that run propelled him into the top 40 as he currently sits at No 36.

The surge has helped him to earn a direct entry into the main draw of a Grand Slam for the first time in his career as his four appearances at the All England Club came on the back of wildcards, while he came through qualifying at this year’s Australian Open.

Another player who makes the cut is Holger Rune with the Norwegian hoping to finally return to action following his lengthy spell on the sidelines due to the Achilles injury he suffered last October.

Rune is currently at No 80 in the rankings, but it remains to be seen if he will risk making his comeback at a Grand Slam.

However, three-time Grand Slam winner Stan Wawrinka – who will retire after the 2026 season – doesn’t feature on the entry list as he is currently sits at No 118 in the rankings.

The entry list is headlined by world No 1 Jannik Sinner and he is followed by Alexander Zverev, Carlos Alcaraz, Felix Auger-Aliassime, Alex de Minaur, Ben Shelton, Novak Djokovic, Daniil Medvedev, Flavio Cobolli and Taylor Fritz.

Alcaraz, of course, is the defending champion after beating Sinner in last year’s final, but the world No 3 hasn’t played since April due to a wrist injury, although he is set to make his comeback at the Cincinnati Open.