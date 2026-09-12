Ben Shelton has followed in the footsteps of one of tennis’ greats as he has become the first black American man to reach the US Open final since Arthur Ashe and he was quick to pay tribute to his family after his historic moment.

The 23-year-old followed up his five-set win over defending champion Carlos Alcaraz with a four-set victory over fellow American Frances Tiafoe, winning 4-6, 6-3, 6-3, 7-5 to reach his maiden Grand Slam final, where he will face Alexander Zverev.

“I am going to need you guys on Sunday,” Shelton told the spectators on Arthur Ashe Stadium after his win. “I’m going for it here. I’m going to leave it all on the court. I hope you guys come back me. Let’s do this for the USA.”

The world No 9 is only the second American to reach the final at Flushing Meadows since 2010 with Taylor Fritz the other player to make it to the showpiece match.

But he is hoping to go one better than his compatriot in 2024 as Fritz lost that final against Sinner.

If he does indeed get the better of Zverev on Sunday, then he will become the first American man since Andy Roddick at the 2003 US Open to win a Grand Slam and the first black American man since Ashe in 1972 to win the US Open.

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Shelton was quick to single out his family for their support and sacrifices with his father and coach Bryan Shelton also a former professional player on the ATP Tour as he won two singles titles while his mother Lisa Witsken Shelton was a top junior player.

But he also took time out to mention his paternal grandmother, saying: “It’s a lot of emotion. My mom and dad sacrificed a lot for me to be in this position today,” he said. “My dad lost his mom earlier this year. She’s the reason he was able to play tennis. Without her there’s no Ben Shelton standing here today. This one is for her.”

And he finished his on-court interview with a tribute to New Yorkers on the 25th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks, satying: “One more thing, it’s a difficult day to be out here playing. My thoughts and prayers go out to all families who are impacted by 9/11.

“This is one of the greatest cities in the world and one of the biggest tragedies. Thoughts and prayers to everyone involved and affected.”

Shelton will rise to a career-high No 4 in the ATP Rankings with his run to the final.