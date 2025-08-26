Frances Tiafoe called it “horrible”, but Carlos Alcaraz has explained that he was forced to shave his hair off following a misunderstanding with his barber brother.

A day before his first-round match at the 2025 US Open, Alcaraz had his usual long hair with a stubble beard, but then on the morning of his clash against Reilly Opelka, he arrived with a fresh cut at the practice grounds at Flushing Meadows.

It set the tongues wagging on social media while a video of Tiafoe and Alcaraz joking in the locker room gym also made the roundsd on the internet.

After his win over Yoshito Nishioka, the American was asked about the Spaniard’s haircut and replied: “Yeah, it’s horrible. It’s terrible.

“I mean, it’s definitely terrible. He’s my guy though. It’s funny. I looked at him and I was like, I guess you’re aerodynamic.

“[Alcaraz’s coach] Juan Carlos “Mosquito” was laughing. He was like, ‘Yeah, he’s faster than he already was.’ I was like, ‘Well, that’s a problem.’

“Yeah, I don’t know who told him that it’s good. I don’t know who told him to do that, but it’s terrible. From a guy who gets haircuts week in, week out, and prides myself on good haircuts, it’s horrendous.

“At the end of the day, it’s Carlos, and that’s my guy. But yeah, he needs to get with me. He needs to get with me for sure.”

Alcaraz went on to win his match against Opelka as he claimed a 6-4, 7-5, 6-4 victory for his 19th consecutive first-round win at Grand Slams, joining greats Bjorn Borg and Rafael Nadal on the list of players to start their major careers with a 19-0 record.

But after the match, all the focus was on Alcaraz’s haircut and he was asked about Tiafoe’s comments and said: “Frances is lying. No, come on. Yeah, I saw the video. He showed up here saying that it is terrible.

“I know he’s lying. I know he likes the haircut. He likes it. He told me. So no, not hear anything about coming from his mouth.”

But he then went on to explain exactly what went wrong as his brother Alvaro got things horribly wrong.

“Quite different I guess. I felt like my hair was really long already,” the five-time Grand Slam winner said. “And before the tournament I said that I really want to get a haircut.

“Suddenly my brother just misunderstood with the machine. He just cut it and the only way to fix it is just to shave it off. To be honest it’s not that good… it’s not that bad I guess.”

Alcaraz has in the past flown in his barter Victor Martinez – who goes as “Victor Barber” on social media – for tournaments in Europe, but it wasn’t possible for the tournament in the United States.

“New York is too far away for Victor. I’m not really into hair at all. I’m the guy who thinks like, ‘okay hair grows,’ and in a few days it’s gonna be okay I guess. It just happened and that’s it.”