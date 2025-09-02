Carlos Alcaraz has played more golf than tennis over the course of the US Open and now he has vowed to beat former British No 1 Tim Henman before he leaves New York.

Alcaraz stormed into the US Open semi-finals with a comprehensive win against Czech Jiri Lehecka, with his smiling appearance on the court reflected in his joyous performance as he recorded a thrilling 6-4, 6-2, 6-4 win.

The Spaniard has moved into the semi-finals without dropping a set and that means he has spent limited time on the court at the US Open.

By contrast, he has played a round of golf on his off days and that suggests he has spent more time playing golf than tennis over the last couple of weeks.

It is not a conventional plan to prepare for a major tennis match, but it is working for Alcaraz, as he has suggested he needs to take time to break away from tennis to keep himself fresh when he needs to get the job done on court.

The five-time Grand Slam champion has found a way to inject joy into his world while playing in a high-pressure Grand Slam tournament and after playing golf during his run to the Wimbledon final in July, he has followed that route once again in New York.

“I am 100% going to play golf,” declared Alcaraz after his win against Lehecka, before revealing he is set to play golf with Ryder Cup star Sergio Garcia.

“It’s something that is working well, so why should I change the routine? Every day off I just go to try and play some golf. Tomorrow I have a really difficult round with Sergio Garcia. I will play, for sure.”

In a follow-up interview with Sky Sports, Alcaraz opened up on his love of golf and when asked by Laura Robson whether Henman can be included in his match with Garcia, Alcaraz had a cheeky response.

“Tim, we are going to set it up with you,” said Alcaraz before he declared: “I will beat you, I will beat you!”

Henman, who is an outstanding golfer with a scratch handicap, was quick to response to the challenge laid down by Alcaraz.

“We had a little game the Monday after Queen’s,” said Henman, reflecting on the grass court tournament back in June.

“Carlos was playing with Juan Carlos (Ferrero), I was playing with Alex de Minaur and Lleyton Hewitt. I didn’t get the chance to play Carlos, but I look forward to the opportunity.”

Henman was then pressed on the challenge of taking on Alcaraz on the golf course and he offered some fighting talk in return.

“We have seen that he is a dreamer on the court with the shots he is hitting and he is obviously dreaming on the golf course as well,” he added.

Footage of Alcaraz’s matches against Murray was posted on YouTube and we can expect something similar when he locks horns with Henman, who will believe he is a firm favourite to get the better of the youthful Spaniard.

