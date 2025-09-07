Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner will never be short of money after a stunning start to their careers in tennis and now the two best players in the world are set to join an elite club of players who have broken through the $50m barrier in prize money.

With prize money rising at a rapid rate, the historical list counting the income of ATP Tour players looks increasingly insignificant if you want to use it as a gauge to judge who the best players of all-time might be.

For now, the ‘Big 3’ of Novak Djokovic, Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer hold the top three positions in the prize money list, with Andy Murray sitting in fourth position.

Yet with a massive $5m now up for grabs for the winners of the US Open, the icons leading the money list in tennis may soon lose their place in those positions by the fast approaching Alcaraz and Sinner.

The top two players in the men’s game have won the last seven Grand Slam singles titles between them and that run will continue as they compete in the US Open final in New York.

The winner of the match will crash through that eye-watering $50m prize money barrier and it is safe to assume both will soon be eyeing up the $100m mark in prize money is they continue to dominate the men’s game.

The US Open is leading the way with prize money increases, with the men’s and women’s singles runner-up prize increasing by 39%, with beaten finalists set to receive $2.5m in winnings.

Alcaraz has made it clear that he is not motivated by the cash for more and more cash, but he did concede his appearance at last year’s Six Kings Slam event in Saudi Arabia was motivated by the massive money on offer for the exhibition.

“I love playing tennis. You know, most of the time I don’t think about the money,” said Alcaraz.

“I just play for love or for fun. But you have to be realistic. You have to think that you want to earn money, you know, and that’s it.

“The money in Saudi Arabia is the most, highest prize money ever in history, so that was a good motivation, at least for me.”

Alcaraz’s staggering prize money earnings are topped up by an increasingly lucrative range of sponsors, with Nike, Rolex, BMW, Babolat, Calvin Klein, Evian and Louis Vuitton long-standing partners for the Spaniard.

Meanwhile, Sinner has lucrative sponsorship agreements with Nike, Gucci, Rolex, Lavazza, and Head, which were not impacted after he was banned for three-months earlier this year after he posted a positive drug test.

The money looks set to roll in for Alcaraz and Sinner, with the winner of the US Open final set to leap up the all-time prize money list and become only the sixth player in history to win over $50m.

All-time prize money winners

1. Novak Djokovic, $188,934,053

2. Rafael Nadal $134,946,100

3. Roger Federer $130,594

4. Andy Murray $64,687,542

5. Alexander Zverev $54,455,659

6. Carlos Alcaraz $48,486,628

7. Daniil Medvedev $46,936,309

8. Jannik Sinner $46,279,987

9. Pete Sampras $43,280,489

10. Stan Wawrinka $37,634,708

