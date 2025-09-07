Carlos Alcaraz took home the biggest prize money prize in men’s tennis history as he beat Jannik Sinner to win his second US Open title and regain the world No 1 ranking.

In a truly sensational performance from the 22-year-old Spaniard, he dismantled Sinner in a manner that will leave a lasting mark on the outgoing US Open champion.

Sinner had not been beaten on a hard court since he lost against Alcaraz last October and it needed another masterclass from the French Open champion to end the Italian’s incredible run on this surface.

The record-breaking prize money on offer at this year’s US Open ensured this was the most lucrative non-exhibition match in men’s tennis history, with Sinner taking home the huge $5m cash windfall.

That represents a huge 100 per cent increase on the $2.5m Daniil Medvedev and Emma Raducanu won when they lifted the US Open just four years ago, with the rapid rise in prize money highlighting how lucrative top level tennis has become.

Sinner won even more money when he beat Alcaraz in the Six Kings Slam exhibition event last year and he collected $4,881,100 when he won the end-of-season ATP Finals in front of his Italian fans last November.

Yet this was the biggest prize money ever offered in a regular ATP Tour or Grand Slam event and Alcaraz deservedly took the prize.

With his booming serve putting Sinner on the back foot and his forehand blasting the Italian out of his comfort zone, Alcaraz banished the notion that he was falling behind his big rival after he came out second best in their Wimbledon final in July.

“There was just too much pressure on Sinner – he cannot cope,” said former Wimbledon champion Marion Bartoli on the BBC.

“Alcaraz makes you feel like it is possible to get a winner over him. The execution of the racquet is just extraordinary from the Spaniard. Sinner was feeling so much pressure from the back of the court.”

This match was always going to be a huge moment in the Alcaraz vs Sinner rivalry, with the world No 1 ranking on the line to add to the drama.

Alcaraz ran out to serve for the title at 5-4 in the fouth set and he made no mistake to seal a 6-2, 3-6, 6-1, 6-4 win, as he confirmed his place back at the top of men’s tennis.

