Carlos Alcaraz has warned his big rival Jannik Sinner that he is gunning for him at this year’s US Open.

Speaking in his pre-match press conference, Alcaraz suggested world No 1 Sinner has ‘a target on his back’ after winning the last three Grand Slam tournaments played on hard courts.

In comments that will light a fire under the biggest rivalry in men’s tennis, the world No 2 didn’t hold back as he suggested he was already thinking about a possible final against Sinner, as he looks to end Sinner’s dominance on hard courts.

“To win (US Open) would be a great thing to do,” said Alcaraz. “The past three Grand Slams on hard courts, he won. It’s been unbelievable the tennis he’s bringing on hard courts. So I just look up to him in some way just to be ready if I have to face him somewhere.

“It’s going to be great. I’m just getting ready for the tournament, just to do a good result, hopefully meet him in the final. It would be a great result to have a good run here.

“If I beat him, much more… he has a big target, his back!”

Alcaraz crashed out early in last year’s US Open, as he arrived in New York jaded after a summer that saw him cram in a run to the final at the Paris Olympics, where he lost against Novak Djokovic.

This year’s preparations for the US Open has been more conventional, with Alcaraz in a good place as he prepares to return to the courts in New York.

“It’s much different. I have more time just to have my days completely off, just to recharge my mind, my batteries,” continued Alcaraz.

“I had two weeks at home practising, but it was at home. So for me, it is an extra that I got those days at home, and then going to Cincinnati with more happiness, let’s say, and really wanting it, hungry to play the tournaments.

“As you could see, I was more prepared than last year. Now I’m just feeling much better. So I’m glad that I had those days. Last year everything was tighter.”

Alcaraz faces a tough first round clash against Reilly Opelka, with the American something of a nightmare draw for the Spaniard as his big serving makes him a threat to anyone in the early rounds of a tournament.

“Well, it’s going to be really difficult playing Opelka for the first time,” said the 22-year-old. “We all know his game style. So I have to be ready for that, have to be focused on the return, trying to put in as many returns as I can. Trying to get good rhythm in the match, playing good points from the baseline when he lets me do it, and let’s see.

“The confidence is high right now. The court feels good. The balls feel good. I’m just getting ready.”

Alcaraz is set to play Opelka on Monday and he could face former champion Daniil Medvedev as early as the third round.

