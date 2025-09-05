Carlos Alcaraz and Novak Djokovic are set for another battle on a Grand Slam stage and you can follow the action from their US Open semi-final live on Tennis365.

Check out our live score centre for a 3D animation of every point of what promises to be an epic battle of the ages at Flushing Meadows, with world No 2 Alcaraz targeting a sixth Grand Slam title and Djokovic chasing a record-breaking 25th Grand Slam title.

Djokovic holds a 5-3 lead on his young rival and he got the better of him in their last Grand Slam meeting at the Australian Open in January.

Tennis365’s Kevin Palmer will guide you through the match and we welcome your comments at the bottom of this page or on our Tennis365 social media channels: