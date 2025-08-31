Carlos Alcaraz has jumped above Jannik Sinner in the live ATP Rankings and he is now just one win away from breaking through the 10,000-point barrier after a thrilling win against Arthur Rinderknech.

Alcaraz is through to the US Open quarter-finals without dropping a set, with his 7-6, 6-3, 6-4 win against Rinderknech suggesting he is coming to the boil ahead of the business end of the tournament.

Rinderknech regularly looked across the net with bemusement as Alcaraz came out with some outrageous shots, including one that saw him strike the ball after he threw his racket behind his back.

Alcaraz’s move to stand deep in the court diluted Rinderknech’s serving threat and when he needed to step up a level, he had more than enough in his locker to blow his opponent away.

This was a magical performance from Alcaraz in front of the Sunday crowd in New York and he was all smiles as he reflected on the win.

“At the beginning of the first set, it was tight. We didn’t have great points in the first set and it didn’t mean we were serving good because the percentage was really, really bad from both,” said Alcaraz.

“I just got the good rhythm from the second set, and into good positions for the return. I tried to make the most of the opportunities he brought to the match. He gave me not too many.

“But I’m just really happy that at those points, I just played really good tennis, aggressive, that I really enjoyed.”

He also spoke about his desire to produce eye-catching shots that make it onto the highlights reels, as he admitted he relishes the chance to entertain crowds.

“If I have the opportunity [to produce special shots], why not? I think the people like it,” he added. “I like playing tennis like this, so it just comes naturally.

“I always try to bring the most special shots during matches and I think my style of tennis fits pretty well to the energy here in New York.

“Every time I step on the court for a match or training, people are always there, and the energy is special.

“The people are always there, enjoying tennis, bringing the best energy possible to the match. So I just love it.

“I think that’s why I play my best tennis here in New York.”

This win ensured that Alcaraz reached the quarter-finals of all four Grand Slams in the same season for the first time in his career and his staggering form is highlighted by a record of 34-1 since his defeat in the Barcelona final in April, with that only defeat coming against Sinner in the Wimbledon final.

Alcaraz will now be eyeing up a re-match with Sinner in the US Open final and if he can win the title in New York, he will reclaim the world No 1 ranking at the end of this tournament.

He has already deposed Sinner at the top of the live ATP Rankings and Sinner will need to lift the title once again to ensure his reign at the top of the rankings does not end at the end of this US Open.

Alcaraz will now play Jiri Lehecka in the quarter-finals and if he wins that match and books his place in the semi-finals, he will have at least 10,000 ranking points by the end of the US Open.

A bigger prize would be the US Open title and the world No 1 ranking it would guarantee and as Sinner has shown some signs of frailties at the US Open, Alcaraz looks like the man to beat in New York after this latest sensational performance.

