Carlos Alcaraz has been coming to the boil ahead of US Open finals weekend and former world No 1 Mats Wilander believes one of his big weapons is firing on all cylinders.

Alcaraz booked his place in the semi-finals in New York without dropping a set, as the 22-year-old sprinkled his brand of joyous tennis onto the Flushing Meadows courts with a series of top class performances.

He has even found time to play golf in between his matches at the US Open, with the freedom he has exuded on court allowing him to play his best tennis.

Now former US Open champion Wilander has given his verdict on Alcaraz, as he suggested his forehand has moved through the gears during his five matches in New York.

“Carlos Alcaraz is playing amazing. He’s moving incredibly well,” said Wilander, as he prepares to join the Eurosport team covering finals weekend at the US Open.

“He’s hitting the ball well. His forehand is really working. Sometimes he makes mistakes on the forehand, not this time.

“He has improved his serve so much that if you’re going to beat Carlos. You have to play like Jiri Lehecka did at times, the very, very best of your ability because Carlos Alcaraz will not give anything for free. He’s playing better in every round, and I think he’s going to get better in every round, so it’s going to be really tough to beat Carlos Alcaraz.

“Alcaraz is playing as good tennis as I’ve ever seen. He’s moving incredibly well, it seems like he’s reading the game incredibly well. He’;s going early and seems to have so much more time than his opponent. He’s serving well and when he does that there is no room for rest because he does everything so well.

“He is so quick coming to the net and the shots he hits with his forehand sometimes are incredible, he can go anywhere with it. You have to play faster than him to beat him because if you play at his pace, you’re not going to beat Carlos Alcaraz. His movement is crazy – he’s so quick and so balanced and has such good hands when he gets out in the corners. He keeps smiling all the way through his matches.”

Wilander believes Alcaraz and his great rival Jannik Sinner have been steadily raising their performance levels as they have progressed through the rounds, as he hinted a final between the duo is likely.

“Alcaraz and Sinner played very similar matches as they both decided they would increase the focus. Alcaraz has impressed me the whole tournament but Jannik Sinner impressed me against Alexander Bublik,” he said, referencing Sinner’s incredible display in the fourth round.

“They are both playing amazing and we’re going to have an amazing last few days of this tournament as all players are getting better and better and better.”

