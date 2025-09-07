Carlos Alcaraz is the US Open champion all over again and his sensational win against Jannik Sinner also earned him the world No 1 ranking on a remarkable night in New York.

Sinner appeared to be in a league of his own for much of 2025, with his wins at the Australian Open and as he beat Alcaraz in the Wimbledon final suggesting he was the best player in the world.

Yet this power-packed version of Alcaraz had too much for him, with his booming serve, unplayable forhand and delicious variety confirming he is a match for Sinner.

Indeed, when he is at his best, Alacarz has now proved he can overpower Sinner and in the opinion of 18-time Grand Slam winning legend Martina Navratilova, the 22-year-old Spaniard answered a big question with his win against Sinner.

“Alcaraz just brings his best when it matters the best,” Navratilova told Sky Sports.

“I think he doesn’t feel the pressure against Sinner because he knows he has to play well and if he loses, it’s okay.

“Carlos has just got a slightly bigger game than Jannik, and when it cooks he is practically unbeatable.

“The numbers don’t lie, Alcaraz was better across the board.”

There has long been a theory that peak Alcaraz is a step ahead of Sinner and he went a long way to proving that with his 6-2, 3-6, 6-1, 6-4 victory.

Former British No 1 gave his verdict on Sky Sports, as he believes one key area gave Alcaraz the edge over his biggest rival.

“A ball-striking masterclass,” declared Henman.

“I’ve never seen Alcaraz serve like that. You think about the great servers in the game, and I now have to put Alcaraz in that category.

“Against one of the great returners (Sinner), Alcaraz’s serve was absolutely phenomenal. He was able to hit his spots with such pace and consistency.

“He gave Sinner so few opportunities to get into those service games, and it gave Alcaraz the opportunity to play with even more freedom, unleashing.

“You can see the joy of that performance. It was complete.”

Former British No 1 Annabel Croft gave her verdict to the BBC, as she suggested Alcaraz put Sinner on the back foot and refused to release the pressure.

“Alcaraz set the tone from the word go,” said Croft.

“Such a brilliant tactical match. We saw all of the skills that he has at his disposable. He came back from the second set with aggressive forehands.

“The bravery and courage is unbelievable. He held his nerve so well.

“Sinner looked like he is contemplating a lot between points. He has a lot to think about what he is up against tonight.”

This win was a stunning moment for Alcaraz and great for tennis, as it levelled the Grand Slam count between our two great champions at 2-2 for 2025.

Sinner claimed the record breaking $5m prize money cheque to Alcaraz and already, we are looking forward to the new year and the next instalment of this compelling rivalry.

