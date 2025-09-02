Carlos Alcaraz has confirmed he will continue his unusual post-match routine after he stormed into the semi-finals with a thrilling win against Jiri Lehecka.

Alcaraz moved into the semi-finals of a Grand Slam without dropping a set for the first time in his career and he has followed an unconventional plan between his matches at Flushing Meadows.

Eyebrows were raised when Alcaraz played golf with Andy Murray and Tim Henman during Wimbledon in July, but it didn’t appear to impact his performance as he made it through to another final at the All England Club.

Now he is following a similar script, after revealing he has played golf on each of his days off at the US Open, even though some may suggest playing a very different sport during a Grand Slam tournament is something of a risk.

Golfers can suffer from back issues from playing too much, but Alcaraz is eager to get back onto the course and he is set to play with Spanish legend Sergio Garcia.

“I am 100% going to play golf,” declared Alcaraz after his 6-4, 6-2, 6-4 win against Lehecka.

“It’s something that is working well, so why should I change the routine? Every day off I just go to try and play some golf. Tomorrow I have a really difficult round with Sergio Garcia. I will play, for sure.

“He has to give me ten of 15 shots, I think. I’m not that great Sergio, come on.”

Former Masters champion Garcia was in the crowd watching Alcaraz turn on the style to beat Lehecka in front of a packed crowd on Arthur Ashe Stadium.

Tennis legend Martina Navratilova was among those expressing her surprise at Alcaraz’s relaxation methods, with the traditionalists suggesting he should use his two days off before the semi-final to relax and ensure he is ready for action on Friday.

Yet Alcaraz believes his method of switching off from tennis gives him his best chance to succeed.

“I love hitting the golf ball as well and he has found the perfect balance for himself,” Navratilova told Sky Sports.

“That speaks for his state of mind. He is mature enough to know what he needs to do now and it will help his longevity as well.”

When asked to give Alcaraz a grade for his performance against Lehecka, Navratilova didn’t hold back as she gave him top marks.

“It’s all A’s for Alcaraz in this tournament so far,” she added. “He can only play as well as his opponent forces him to play, but he’s clicking on all cylinders so far.

“He is playing better with every match and winning comfortably.”

Former British No 1 Tim Henman was also impressed with Alcaraz, as he claimed the joy he brings onto court helps him to perform at his best.

“He is playing with such freedom out there,” said Henman on Sky Sports. “At times, it feels like an exhibition out there, as he is playing with so much joy.

“He is challenging himself to come up with better shots to impress himself and entertain his team. It was just a magical performance.”

Alcaraz’s is coming to the boil perfectly and he will now have a couple of days off to play golf before he lights up the US Open stage once again in the semi-finals.

