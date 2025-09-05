Novak Djokovic may not want to hear how Carlos Alcaraz summed up his 6-4, 7-6(4), 6-2 win in what turned out to be a one-sided US Open semi-final.

Djokovic played at an impressive level as the 38-year-old took on a brilliant opponent who is 22 years his junior, but he looked like a fading champion long before the final blow was administered by Alcaraz.

When the reigning French Open champion was asked to sum up his performance, he suggested he was not at his best despite his straight sets win against his legendary rival.

“Today wasn’t my best level of the tournament but I kept going to the last point and I served well today which was important,” said Alcaraz.

“It feels amazing to be in the final again, it means a lot to me.”

Former ATP Tour player Ryan Harrison suggested Alcaraz’s comment that he didn’t play at his best level to beat Djokovic in such a convincing fashion was a sign that the baton has been handed over to a new generation of champions.

“Carlos didn’t play his best match but won in straight sets, which tells you his level of improvement over the last couple of years – even the last nine months to when he lost to Djokovic in Australia,” he stated.

“It feels like Carlos has taken the next step. He has heard the noise around him not being at his best, early in a tournament.

“He is playing well, serving unbelievably well after some adjustments.”

Tim Henman also lavished praise on Alcaraz as the former British No 1 suggested Djokovic didn’t have a chance to compete against the Spanish great.

“I thought Alcaraz was absolutely on point,” stated Henman on Sky Sports.

“He just played brilliant tennis and didn’t let Djokovic into the match. He got the early break and didn’t let Djokovic into the match.

“The second set was absolutely key and once he got him in the tie break, by that stage he (Djokovic) was physically spent. I just think he realised Djokovic had all the answers.

“It was a clinical performance and another straight sets victory for Alcaraz. He will be delighted to get through to another Grand Slam final with his energy levels at 100 per-cent.

“Novak Djokovic is the third best player in the world. He has made four semi-finals in the Slams, but the gulf between him and the top two is significant.

The idea that Alcaraz beat Djokovic in straight sets without the need to hit top gear and he should have plenty of energy left in his tank after reaching a Grand Slam final without dropping a set for the first time in his increasingly remarkable career.

