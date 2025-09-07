Carlos Alcaraz stormed back to the top of the world rankings as he blew his big rival Jannik Sinner away in a US Open final that suggested he is the best player in the game when he plays at his very best.

Competing against each other in a third Grand Slam final in 2025, Alcaraz ensured he beat Sinner in a second major final of 2025 after his epic victory in the French Open in June.

This win was even more impressive than his iconic and dramatic victory in Paris, with former world No 1 Mats Wilander telling Eurosport that his 6-2, 3-6, 6-1, 6-4 took him by surprise.

“Alcaraz was just a little bit too good,” declared Wilander.

“Today he was as sharp as he’s been all tournament and he was too good. He’s still so young -that’s what scary. He’s got six majors, back to world No 1, which is huge for him. The youngest man to win six Grand Slams, he broke another record of mine.

“I thought Jannik Sinner was going to come out on top, but Carlos Alcaraz – wow – when he plays well he really is the best player in the world. A huge victory. Day in and day out, you play for the world number one ranking. He’s got it back and it’s not easy to get it back.”

When assessing where Alcaraz got the better of Sinner, former US Open champion Wilander admitted his domination as complete against the outgoing world No 1.

“He was so focused, he didn’t make many unforced errors,” said Wilander.

“He’s good everywhere. He’s so solid, so nice, the niceness is the best part,” added Wilander. “He’s a great player, but he’s so nice, so humble, so youthful and having fun all the time. He’s a great ambassador for our sport.

“If he can serve like he did today, I don’t think there is any weakness whatsoever. Today he served incredibly well. Normally, Jannik Sinner has the better serve, but not today.

“When you have a good serve, it sticks around and he will serve great from now on. They both know they have the tennis world in their hands and they’re controlling it. They’re going to split the Grand Slams every year for a very long time to go.”

Wilander then made a bold suggestion that Alcaraz may get close to matching Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic in the Grand Slam stakes.

Alcaraz has now won six Grand Slams at the age of 22, with Djokovic the all-time leader in men’s tennis with 24, Nadal in second place on 22 and Federer on 20.

“He’s been with the same team since he was very young., I think he’ll win so much more,” added Wilander.

“The question is, will he win as much as Federer, Djokovic and Nadal. Will he win 20 Slams? There is a good chance he will.”

