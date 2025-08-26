Daniil Medvedev has been urged “to have a serious talk with himself and his team” following his latest incredible outburst during his US Open exit.

The 2021 US Open winner fell at the first hurdle of a Grand Slam for the third time in a row as he followed his French Open and Wimbledon opening-round defeats with another first-round loss at Flushing Meadows.

And for the second consecutive major, Benjamin Bonzi was the player to cause his downfall, and this time it was in the most dramatic circumstances.

The Frenchman looked set for a straight-set victory over the 13th seed as he had a match point at 6-3, 7-5, 5-4, but then chaos erupted as a photographer ran onto the court at Louis Armstrong Stadium, as he thought the match was over.

That resulted in a delay and when play resumed, chair umpire Greg Allensworth gave Bonzi – who had missed his first serve before the drama unfolded – a first serve.

Cue an even longer delay as Medvedev argued with the official about his decision to give his opponent a first serve.

Bonzi then completely lost his focus and lost his serve and Medvedev capitalised as he won the tie-breaker and the fourth set to take it to a decider before the world No 51 eventually won 6-3, 7-5, 6-7(5), 0-6, 6-4.

Former world No 4 Tim Henman feels Medvedev should have a hard look at himself.

“When you understand the rules of tennis, if there is an interruption between first and second serve, then you get a first serve, and when you have a cameraman walking on the court, the reality is that it has to be a first serve, but down match point, down two sets to love, Medvedev is clutching at straws, he is just trying anything really to upset the rhythm of the match, and he certainly, with the help of the New York crowd, he upset the match,” he said on Sky Sports Tennis.

“Medvedev, at times we do expect the unexpected, but the reality is, when you look at his Grand Slam performances, this is a guy that won here in 2021, he’s been in multiple Grand Slam finals, and this year he’s won one match in the Grand Slams, and that’s where you’ve got to.

“He’s the one that’s going to have to go away, and not only look at his attitude, his behaviour, but really have a look at where his game is at, because, you know, for me, he’s been such a consistent performer, top five players, won 20 titles on the tour, and his form has disintegrated, so he’s going to have a serious talk with himself and his team.”

But while the purists were outraged by Medvedev’s theatrics, world No 17 Francis Tiafoe was entertained.

The American said: “I had to sleep early, and I hate going to bed early, so I only saw everything this morning.

“It was a circus. That was something, for sure. But I mean, I get it. Look, I mean, it went overboard on a bunch of different sides, but I think it’s just tough.

“People don’t understand. You’re travelling a lot. He [Medvedev] holds himself to a super high standard. He’s been struggling, and he’s struggling to face the music, right? He’s struggling to face losing early and to guys he feels like he should be beating, and unprecedented matches, things not going your way.

“Another side comes out, and I hope to see him play to the level he’s capable of playing. Obviously it’s been a super tough stretch for him.

“To take the athlete out, to be a fan, I thought it was funny as hell. I’m not going to lie to you. I thought it was crazy, for sure.”