Elena Rybakina is one win away from becoming world No 1 and the two-time Grand Slam winner has sent a fighting message ahead of her crucial US Open quarter-final match.

The world No 2 is yet to drop a set in New York this year, but she produced her best showing to date against Naomi Osaka as she brushed the four-time Grand Slam winner aside in just over an hour, winning 6-1, 6-4.

“I honestly didn’t expect it,” the second seed said during her on-court interview. “I played really well today. [I was] feeling the ball was really good from my side.

“A bit lucky in some moments. I caught some lines. … Naomi is a tough opponent. I knew no matter the score I needed to focus on each ball. She’s also an aggressive player. I’m very glad with the way I played today.”

The victory edged Rybakina closer to the top spot in the WTA Rankings and former world No 4 Zheng Qinwen now stands in her way of becoming the 30th WTA No 1 as she only needs to reach the semi-finals to overtake Aryna Sabalenka.

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As things stand, it is still a four-way battle for top spot as Sabalenka, Jessica Pegula and Coco Gauff are all still alive at the season-ending Grand Slam, but Rybakina is the woman in charge.

“Of course I want it,” the reigning Australian Open champion said. “I don’t know anyone who wouldn’t wish this.”

She added: “I try to approach the same, fight to the end in my next match – let’s see what will happen.”

And even if Rybakina fails to get past qualifier Zheng, who upset Iga Swiatek in the round of 16, then she can still become world No 1 after the US Open, as the other three need to win the title.

But the 27-year-old will be aware that she has found herself in similar positions at the French Open and Wimbledon, as she also had chances to become world No 1, but suffered early exits at both tournaments.

During her post-match press conference, the Kazakh star insisted that the main focus, though, is to win the title in Flushing Meadows.

“The No 1 ranking is of course one of the goals, but I think the main focus for me, for the team, is to win the titles and then the ranking will follow. So we go match by match, but obviously we want to win the titles, the tournament. So that’s I would say main main goal.”

The path to a maiden Grand Slam title at Flushing Meadows does get trickier as, if she gets past Zheng, Rybakina will face either Coco Gauff or Mirra Andreeva in the semi-final while one of Sabalenka, Pegula, Linda Noskova and Amanda Anisimova will await in the final.