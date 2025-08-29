Emma Raducanu’s US Open humiliation was complete as she was hammered in submission by No 9 seed Elena Rybakina in a match that was done and dusted in an hour.

It wasn’t just the end of a Grand Slam dream that will leave a lasting mark on Raducanu, as the gulf in class between the two players may have come as a shock to the British No 1 after a 6-1, 6-2 win for Rybakina.

Raducanu has been taking strides forward in recent weeks, with impressive performances against world No 1 Aryna Sabalenka at Wimbledon and the Cincinnati Masters fuelling hope that she was closing he gap on the game’s top players.

Yet that theory was blown apart by a dominant Rybakina, with Raducanu in reflective mood as she spoke to Sky Sports.

“That match was very difficult. I never really got a chance to settle or feel any rhythm,” she said.

More Tennis News

Emma Raducanu’s ‘two biggest hurdles’ revealed as she suffers US Open hammering

Emma Raducanu’s ex-coach reveals star’s ‘difficult’ spell in revealing comments

“I just felt that there were so few balls in play that when one was in play, I felt too much pressure to do something.

“A lot of work to do – especially against the top players – but, overall, I’m heading in the right direction.

“I’m just ready to get back on the practice court. I have some time now to work on my game.

“I haven’t spoken yet [with coach Francis Roig], but I’m sure we’ve got a lot to debrief on.”

Interestingly, Raducanu suggested Rybakina’s brand of power hitting was harder for her to deal with than Sabalenka’s, but she insisted she would take some positives from her displays over the last few weeks.

“I think it’s going to be important to just look at the last few months as a whole and the improvements that I’m making, because a match like that can easily get you down if you let it,” she said.

“So I’m going to try and not do that and regroup and just work hard and get ready for Asia.

“I’ve lost to Iga [Swiatek] twice, Aryna [Sabalenka], and Elena, so it’s tough. But, at the same time, that’s where I’m at with my ranking. I can play top opponents in the first, second, or third round.

“So I’ve just got to do my best in the next few months until Australia to just keep working to try and close the gap.

“I think, depending on the day, depending on how we match up, I’m getting better overall. So I just need to keep consistent and put this one behind me.”

Former British No 1 Laura Robson is a big supporter of Raducanu, but she suggested her tactics may have been misguided against Rybakina, as she refused to take a step back even though she was being overpowered.

“Rybakina has played a great match there,” Robson told Sky Sports.

“In terms of her groundstrokes, she was playing so freely, going for her shots. She was never rushed, that was the big thing that stood out.

“Raducanu wasn’t committed tactically. At times it looked like she was trying to hit big, but then the next point she’d take half a step back.

“It gave Rybakina this easy rhythm to work with, and she was just able to put so much pressure on Raducanu.”

Raducanu has confirmed she is already thinking about her matches in Asia that will round off her year, with a push towards the top 10 of the WTA Rankings in her sights as she has limited points to defend between now as the end of 2025.

READ NEXT: Emma Raducanu suffers brutal US Open loss to Elena Rybakina as Tim Henman and Laura Robson react