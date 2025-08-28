The US Open third round is coming our way and some of the big names are starting to clash as the second week beckons in the final Grand Slam tournament of the year.

By this stage of Wimbledon last month, we were looking back on the exit of a huge number of seeded players, but most of the top names in the sport are still dreaming of glory at Flushing Meadows.

Labour Day weekend always brings huge crowds to the US Open and they are in for a real treat with the action on Friday.

Elena Rybakina vs Emma Raducanu

Where and when: 1st match on Louis Armstrong Stadium

This is one of the most eagerly anticipated match-up in the women’s draw, with two in-form player meeting in a match that provided a blockbuster opener to the action of Armstrong.

Raducanu has not recorded wins against the biggest names in the game on Grand Slam stages since he iconic 2021 US Open win and this would be the biggest success of her career in one of the sport’s majors.

No 9 seed Rybakina is the favourite to progress, but she will be threatened by Raducanu if her serve is firing.

Verdict: This should go to three sets and Raducanu could seal an epic win.

Carlos Alcaraz vs Luciano Darderi

Where and when: 1st match on Arthur Ashe Stadium

There are a remarkable number of Italian players making their mark in the men’s game, with Darderi one of nine players from his nation in the top 100 of the ATP Rankings.

Darderi is at home on a clay court and while he has done well to reach the third round of a Grand Slam for the first time in his career, his US Open run will end against Alcaraz.

The No 2 seed was in chillingly good form with his new tight haircut as he beat another Italian in Mattia Bellucci in the last round and he will look to build momentum in this match.

Verdict: Alcaraz storms to a straight sets win.

Novak Djokovic vs Cameron Norrie

Where and when: 1st match in night session on Arthur Ashe Stadium

Nothing is certain with Novak Djokovic any more.

The 24-time Grand Slam-winning legend has struggled physically in his first two matches at this year’s US Open, with his decision to skip playing regular ATP Tour events ensuring he needs to use the early rounds at a major to get into match shape.

That proved to be challenging against Learner Tien and American qualifier Zachary Svajda, with battling Brit Norrie certain to test the Serbian’s staying power.

Norrie has the stamina and determination to get enough balls back in court to push Djokovic and he doesn’t know how much he has left in his legs at the age of 38.

Verdict: Djokovic needs to win in four sets and if it goes into a fifth, Norrie may be the favourite.

Ben Shelton vs Adrian Mannarino

Where and when: 2nd match on Louis Armstrong Stadium

Ben Shelton is closing in on the American No 1 ranking and he will relish the challenge against the evergreen Mannarino.

This dogged Frenchman is still going strong at the age of 37, with his unconventional style creating challenges for all of his opponents.

Where Mannarino comes up short is against the big hitters and that’s why this match-up is perfect for Shelton on fast US Open courts.

Verdict: Shelton wins amid a blaze of aces.

