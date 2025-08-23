The US Open is here at last and we have some thrilling matches to look forward to on the opening two days of action.

Emma Raducanu and Carlos Alcaraz were all smiles as they played in the Mixed Doubles event that proved to be a big hit with the fans in New York, but they are about to get down to the serious business in the singles.

Former US Open champions Raducanu and Alcaraz are among the star names taking centre stage on Sunday and Monday at Flushing Meadows and here are your Tennis365 predictions for what to expect.

Emma Raducanu vs Ena Shibahara

Where and when: 1st match on Louis Armstrong court on Sunday

The British No 1 has been talking up her hopes of making progress at this year’s US Open, after claiming she is in a much better place in her game and mind than she was over the last couple of years.

“I think compared to four years ago, I feel relaxed, I feel happy, I feel in a way like the same off court in terms of just enjoying my tennis, enjoying practising, enjoying competing, and the process of getting better. I think I feel the same in that sense,” Raducanu told Sky Sports.

“I am just more aware now of everything that is possible. When I won in ’21, I guess about this world of potential negativity and bringing people down.

“I’d say that kind of affected me a lot in the last few years. It still definitely gets me from time to time, but overall I think I can enjoy what I’m doing day to day a lot more, I have good people around. I’m just happy that I’m in this place with my tennis.”

Raducanu’s positive first few weeks working with her latest coach, Francisco Roig, ensures she is heading into the US Open in an upbeat mood and she has been given a kind draw in the first round, as the unseeded 22-year-old avoided the big-hitters in women’s tennis to draw Japan’s Ena Shibahara.

Raducanu won her only other meeting with Shibahara in straight sets last year and she will have too much power for her opponent in New York.

Verdict: Straight sets win for Raducanu

Novak Djokovic vs Learner Tien

Where and when: 1st match in the night session on Arthur Ashe Stadium on Sunday

Question marks are hovering over Djokovic like never before in a first round match at the US Open.

The Serbian legend has not hit a ball in competitive action since he struggled to get through his Wimbledon semi-final against Jannik Sinner over a month ago and there are some questions over whether he is fully fit for his latest attempt to win a record-breaking 25th Grand Slam.

Djokovic is bound to be rusty after a long spell away from the court and Tien has the variety and skills to take advantage if he is not at his best.

Verdict: A four set win for Djokovic, but he will be rattled in the early exchanges.

Venus Williams vs Karolina Muchova

Where and when: 1st match in the night session on Arthur Ashe Stadium on Monday

Should Williams have been given a wild card at the age of 45?

Her legendary status is not in question, but her form in recent years suggests she may not be competitive at the highest level of the women’s game and that is no surprise given her age.

Williams lost 6-1, 6-1 against Greet Minnen on her last appearance at the US Open two years ago and she has played just five competitive matches since then, losing four of them.

Only Williams can explain why she is still playing the sport at the highest level, but she will be no match for Muchova.

Verdict: Muchova to win in straight sets in double quick time.

Carlos Alcaraz vs Reilly Opelka

Where and when: 2nd match in the night session on Arthur Ashe Stadium on Monday

This is a nightmare draw for Alcaraz.

The towering Opelka is a threat against any opponent, especially when nerves are jangling in the opening round of a Grand Slam.

His booming serve ensures the first couple of sets will be decided by a handful of points and Alcaraz could easily drop a set or two in this match.

The world No 2 should have enough to come through, but he would have preferred to have a much less threatening opener under lights in New York.

Verdict: Alcaraz to drop the first set and win in four.

