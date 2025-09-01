Felix Auger-Aliassime’s revival is gathering momentum after he stormed into the US Open quarter-finals with a powerful win against Andrey Rublev and he has revealed he is planning for a big date of his own as he counts down to his wedding day.

The Canadian star has struggled to hit the heights he reached after his initial breakthrough on the ATP Tour in 2021, but he is back in form and he may be inspired by his contentment off the court.

Auger-Aliassime has too much power and invention for an irate Rublev as he won 7-5, 6-3, 6-4 and as he spoke to Sky Sports after the match, he opened up on his love story with his wife-to-be, Nina Ghaibi.

“The wedding is two weeks after the US Open final,” said Auger-Aliassime. “I’m having a final suit fitting for the wedding, but everything else is set. It would be too stressful to be planning for a seeking and do this.

“Let’s see how it goes the last couple of days here and then we will get ready for that.”

Auger-Aliassime spoke about how Nina has brought joy to his life, as he opened up on his relationship in an interview with the ATP.

“It’s very personal. Relationships are so different from one person to the next,” he said. “For me personally, having Nina and having her by my side through this whole journey as a professional tennis player has meant a lot.

“I met her when I was 18 and she’s always been amazing when it comes to understanding what I have to go through.

“She supports me, listens and even gives me great advice, whether it’s about tennis or not. We really try to support each other in everything and at the same time, we’re best friends. It’s the best thing to have her in my life.

“Tennis results can be really up and down, but having someone like her, or even my team, people who are consistently there for me, is huge.

“It’s great knowing that even when tennis is up and down, the people who matter most don’t come and go with the results. They stay and that stability makes all the difference.”

Auger-Aliassime will be dreaming about winning his first Grand Slam title before walking down the isle with Nina and he was content with his performance against Rublev.

“Almost four years, it feels good to be back,” he added, reflecting on his last appearance at this stage of a Grand Slam in the 2022 Australian Open.

“It’s good to be back even more than the first time. When you see the flip side and you have been going out early in the Grand Slams, it feels good to do it this time.

“I know how good I need to serve to dominate him (Rublev) and stepping in on his serve was crucial so he didn’t feel comfortable on his serve. I did that really well.

“Stepping on the court today, I knew I had my chances, but it was all about executing my plans well.

“I have a belief that I can win big matches and not worry too much about a couple of mistakes. After a few mistakes, keep believing it’s going to pay off.”

Auger-Aliassime will play Alex De Minaur in the quarter-finals, after the Australian beat Swiss qualifier Leandro Riedi 6-3, 6-2, 6-1 win over at Flushing Meadows.

“I’ve always thought that the first job is to get there, right, and give myself the opportunity,” said De Minaur.

“If I bum out early, I’m never going to get the chance, so at least I’ve got the chance in front of me. It’s about embracing it.

“This is my sixth quarter-final, so I’ve got some experience. I know what to expect, and the mindset going forward is going to be going for it. There’s no holding back.”