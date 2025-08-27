Daniil Medvedev is facing fines that could total six figures following his shocking behaviour during his first-round defeat at the US Open.

The former world No 1 crashed to a 6-3, 7-5, 6-7 (5-7), 0-6, 6-4 defeat at the hands of Benjamin Bonzi as he lost his opening Grand Slam match for a third consecutive event, but the encounter at Flushing Meadows was eventful.

Medvedev was on course for a three-set defeat as Bonzi had a match point at 6-3, 7-5, 5-4 [A] before all hell broke loose as a cameraman walked onto the court during the Frenchman’s first and second serve.

After the unwanted guest was removed, chair umpire Greg Allensworth ruled that Bonzi would be allowed to receive a first serve again due to the break.

That did not go down well with Medvedev as he argued with the official – egged on by the spectators – shouting: “Are you a man? Why are you shaking? He wants to go home guys, he doesn’t like to be here. He gets paid by the match, not by the hour.”

The match was delayed by more than six minutes, and the 2021 US Open winner produced several unsavoury moments, as at one point he mimicked a lewd pornographic act in his rival’s direction.

Bonzi lost his focus and his serve as Medvedev broke back and eventually ended up winning the third set and the fourth set before the world No 51 wrapped up the match in the fifth set and Medvedev took his frustration out on his racket as he obliterated it after the clash.

After the clash, Medvedev was widely criticised with former world No 4 Tim Henman saying he was “clutching at straws, he is just trying anything really to upset the rhythm of the match”, adding that the Russian need to “look at his attitude, his behaviour”.

Former world No 1 Justine Henin once again “went too far” and called for him to be “severely punished”.

Medvedev himself said: “I’m getting a big fine enough, so if I speak, I’m in big trouble, so I’m not going to speak. Not everyone knows what I talked about when I said Reilly [Opelka]. Reilly got fined big-time for this, so I’m going to get a big fine too.”

Earlier this year, American Opelka called Allensworth “the worst umpire on tour”.

Medvedev also didn’t really accept responsibility during the post-match press conference.

“What I say and what I do, in my head, I want to do worse, and I cannot because there are rules, because we’re on a tennis court,” he said.

“So I just expressed my emotions, my unhappiness with the decision, and then the crowd did what they did without me asking them too much, and it was fun to witness.”

According to journalist Ben Rothenberg, Medvedev is likely to receive a fine of $100,000 for unsportsmanlike conduct and racket abuse while he could receive an additional $50,000 punishment for criticising umpire Allensworth for a total of $150,000 (roughly £111,400).