Iga Swiatek could not hide her delight after her hero Taylor Swift announced her engagement to NFL star Travis Kelce.

Pop superstar Swift and Kelce are big tennis fans and they made an appearance in the stands at last year’s US Open, with Swiatek eager to talk about their engagement in her post-match press conference after her first round win against Emiliana Arango.

The Wimbledon champion has been in unstoppable form in recent weeks and she powered to a 6-1, 6-2 win against Colombian Arango, with her match ending just as news of Swift’s engagement broke.

Swiatek is a huge ‘Swifty’ and her press conference was loaded with questions about a story that instantly created global headlines.

“Well, I’m just happy for her, because she deserves the best,” said Swiatek.

“Obviously, she had a lot of boyfriends, so we know all about that. So hopefully this one will, you know, stick forever. Travis seems like a great guy. She seems super happy, so I’m happy for her. I wish them all the best.”

When asked to explain how big a fan she was, it was clear that her admiration for Swift runs deep.

“I just followed everything. You know, I was following her, but also some fan pages to see the updates,” she said. “When the Reputation album came out, I’ve got to say I didn’t really like it that much. I liked the previous albums better. So I had a little break.

“But then in 2019 and when Folklore and Evermore were released during COVID, I started listening to Taylor again. And I like Reputation now, don’t worry.”

There were some giggles among the media as Swiatek commented on Swift’s engagement and she was quick to make her point as she stated: “Why the laughs. I don’t understand why she gets criticism.

“There has been some hate as well because she has been at some football matches and got booed. I just don’t get it. She just makes our world better.”

Swiatek’s performance against Arango was polished, as she continued the form that saw her pick up titles at Wimbledon and Cincinnati in recent weeks.

“It felt great – first matches are not easy to get used to the rhythm and it was a solid match,” she said.

“I am happy that I wasn’t trying to overpower and I was solid.”

This win ensured Swiatek has now won her opening match at 65 consecutive tournaments, breaking the previous open era record set by Monica Seles.

That was an impressive milestone, but she clearly has her eyes on a bigger record and that’s the prospect of winning a second US Open title and continuing her stunning return to form.

