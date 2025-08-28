Iga Swiatek’s stunning run of form in the last few weeks has seen her installed as the favourite to win the US Open, but she suffered a slide in form during her third round match against Dutchwoman Suzan Lamens before coming through 6-1 4-6 6-4.

The match started in predictable fashion as Swiatek stormed into a 6-1 lead, but she appeared to lose her focus against the world No 66 and was pushed again in the deciding third set, a Lamens fought back again after going 4-1 down but Swiatek kept her nerve this time to set up what could be another battle against 29th seed Anna Kalinskaya.

“It wasn’t an easy match and I made some mistakes. I’m happy that at the end I could be more proactive,” conceded Swiatek.

“I probably got a little tight in the second set and she used the opportunity and was using her chances. It was not easy, but the third set is a reset.

“I started better in the third than the previous set, and wanted to be confident with my serve and go for it.

More Tennis News

Iga Swiatek hits out at Taylor Swift snipers as US Open press conference is dominated by big news

Iga Swiatek’s ‘shocked’ admission as she’s asked about Serena Williams, Maria Sharapova reunion

“I’m happy I closed it fast, it wasn’t an easy match, I made some mistakes but I’m happy I could be more proactive at the end.

“I felt like it depended on me and whether I’d make mistakes or not. Sometimes I did, it probably got a little tight in the second set and she used the opportunity and her chances.

“Third set was a reset and I knew I could do more and play more precise.”

Such are the standards Swiatek has set during her run to the Wimbledon title and in her victory at the WTA 1000 event in Cincinnati a week before the US Open that wobbles like this are unexpected, with former British No 1 Laura Robson identifying where the six-time Grand Slam champion lost her way.

“It felt like Iga lost control of her racket head speed,” Robson told Sky Sports.

“Things went off the boil, the attitude towards the end of the second set totally changed.

“As the second set went on it was surprising to see the stress creep in, it’s been so many months since we’ve seen the attitude of Iga dip like that.

“She let the intensity slip which happens so rarely for her. The shots she was hitting weren’t coming off.

“They were minor things, it didn’t help when she looks up and there’s this constant dialogue (with her team).”

Former US Open semi-finalist Tim Henman was also surprised by Swiatek’s dip in form, but he saluted her ability to find a way to win.

“It’s not what we’ve seen from Swiatek recently, she’s been in such fine form cruising through matches but at this stage it’s about getting the win,” stated Henman.

“It wasn’t her best performance, but she’s the one coming back in the next round, that’s where she has the experience, not dwelling too much and sitting down with her team to discuss a few elements. Great champions find a way to get a win.”

READ NEXT: Iga Swiatek gets glowing Serena Williams comparison from American legend’s former coach