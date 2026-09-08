Iga Swiatek has been told that one crucial aspect of her game needs a big improvement with her US Open defeat at the hands of Zheng Qinwen raising major concerns.

Six-time Grand Slam winner Swiatek looked to have regained her best form as she started the season-ending major on the back of winning the Canadian Open while she also reached the semi-final at the Cincinnati Open.

And the Pole looked in imperious form early on against Zheng as she raced into a 5-0 lead, but the tide turned and she suffered an alarming collapse as she lost the next seven games as the Chinese star took the opening set 7-5. Zheng then broke in games seven and nine as she wrapped a 7-5, 6-3 win.

The defeat means Swiatek will end the year without a Grand Slam for the first time since 2021, while Zheng has reached the quarter-final of a major for the first time since the 2025 French Open.

The former world No 4 has struggled with injury in recent years and was forced to come through qualifying to reach the main draw at Flushing Meadows.

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Speaking to Eurosport and HBO Max, Mats Wilander praised 2024 Australian Open runner-up Zheng as he stated: “Zheng has been injured but when she plays well, she is one of the best players in the world. Today she didn’t play well and went down 5-0, but found her game and fought which was commendable.

“I thought she would give away that first set but found her game and outplayed Iga; outhit her. Iga didn’t play a terrible game, but Zheng outhit Iga, which is very hard to do.

As for Swiatek, her serve is a big concern for the former world No 1.

The Swede added: “Swiatek really couldn’t do anything. She needs to serve better I think. The serve has to be a weapon in women’s tennis today and her serve is not really a weapon. She has to work on that serve.

“I think Zheng is extremely fit, moves very well for a big girl and is extremely fit which really helps.”

Former British No 1 Johanna Konta was stunned by Swiatek’s inability to change things around once Zheng – who faces world No 2 Elena Rybakina in the quarter-final – started to hit her stride.

“I did think that at 5-2, Iga did get a little bit tentative and could feel the momentum shift. It spooked her and made her feel uncomfortable and she probably thought ‘oh my god, what am I doing wrong’,” she said.

“She didn’t adapt quickly enough but credit to Zheng, she really started to play herself into the match and took charge.

“Zheng showed ability from both wings; her forehand side is quite heavy, her backhand side is quite flat. So I thinks she is so tricky to adapt to against from Iga’s perspective, but there was no dip as the match went on.

“This is the beauty of tennis and why it’s so impressive when players can be so dominant throughout a whole match. It doesn’t take a lot for momentum to shift and you need to accept a battle in a match.

“They never start and finish in the same way and there is a constant back and forth between players, a constant adjusting to each other.

“In the end, the one that comes through is the one that can force a no answer from their opponent and that’s what Zheng did. Iga just couldn’t find an answer.”