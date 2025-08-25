Jack Draper has arrived at the US Open looking fit and hungry after his grass court season fell flat and he has revealed he has been hitting the gym with relish as he aims to lift a first Grand Slam title.

Draper has enjoyed a fine 2025, after winning his first Masters 1000 title at Indian Wells in March and storming into the top five of the ATP Rankings.

Now he is targeting ending the domination of Jannik Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz at the top of the men’s game, with his appetite for hard work building as he sets his sights on the biggest prizes in the game.

Draper’s new clothing deal with Vuori has seen him wearing sleeveless shirts since his arrival at Flushing Meadows, with his bulging arm muscles in evidence during his run to the semi-finals of the revamped mixed doubles event alongside America’s Jessica Pegula.

The British No 1 has struggled with his physical conditioning on court at the start of his career, especially in hot conditions and it seems he is doing all he can to address that issue.

“I have worked incredibly hard to improve my physicality on the court,” said Draper told the BBC.

“I think part of it is my genetics and growing into a bit more of a man’s body. I think that took me a long time.”

“I’ve been leaving no stone unturned. I’ve been doing a lot of leg strength, a lot of cardio work and a lot of versa-climber.

“Ultimately, I’m doing stuff where you’re shocking your body all the time and working it as hard as possible to get the best gains.

“I have started to really enjoy improving in the [gym] aspect.

“Before I didn’t really want to push myself. I didn’t really want to feel strong almost, but I feel great in myself now and I understand the benefits it has on the match court and on these big stages, as well.”

Draper told Tennis365 last year that he is keen to mount a sustained challenge to world No 1 Sinner and his big rival Alcaraz, yet he has come up short in that daunting mission as the dominant players in the men’s game have shared the last seven Grand Slam titles between them.

Now Draper has reiterated his eagerness to take on Sinner and Alcaraz, as the No 5 seed suggested the time has come to end their run of success.

“I don’t want to feel like we are just letting them win titles,” he added. “I want to keep going after them, keep on improving, and hopefully soon be competing with them.

“I feel good. I love being here in New York. In these tournaments, I’m never thinking at the start of the week what I’m going to be doing at the end of the tournament.

“I’m just focusing match by match. Obviousl,y I play on Monday, haven’t played for a while, so I’m looking forward to just ultimately getting out there for my first round, competing hard and then go from there.”