Jack Draper was forced to pull out of the US Open with an arm injury that is proving to be a huge problem and the long-term impact could be huge.

Draper did not play in any US Open warm-up events and appeared to be reluctant to hit his forehand as he played alongside Jessica Pegula in the new-look mixed doubles event a few days before the main draw started.

The British No 1 appeared to have won his fitness battle with a bone bruising issue as he won his first round match against Federico Agustin Gomez.

Yet there was a shock announcement ahead of his second round match against Zizou Bergs, as he confirmed the pain he was dealing with was too much to play with.

“I’m sorry to say I’ll be withdrawing from the US Open,” said the 23-year-old.

“I tried my very best to be here and give myself every chance to play but the discomfort in my arm has become too much and I have to do what is right and look after myself.

“Thank you for all the support, it means so much to me. Until next year NYC.”

Draper was a semi-finalist at last year’s US Open, so his early withdrawal this year will be a hammer blow to his ATP Ranking.

The 23-year-old has risen to as high as No 4 in the ATP Rankings this year, with his breakthrough ATP Masters 1000 title win at Indian Wells a highlight of his season.

Yet this withdrawal sees him slide down to No 7 in the live rankings and he could slip even more if he failed to play again for the rest of 2025.

Former British No 1 Tim Henman was among those expressing their surprise at the announcement, after revealing he had shared an early morning engagement with Draper.

“I actually had breakfast with Jack this morning and he seemed in good spirits,” Henman told Sky Sports.

“He must have known that things weren’t ideal, but he was going to go out on the practice court and give it a go.

“You understand, playing at this level – best of five sets – it has got to be close to ideal in order to go out there, and his arm is something he’s struggled with for a long time.

“Hugely disappointing that Jack has had to pull out.”

Former British No 1 Laura Robson also gave her verdict on Sky Sports, as she admitted the blow will hit Draper after his withdrawal.

“He’s officially released a statement saying it was the arm that just didn’t hold up after his first-round match,” said Robson.

“He was on site this morning having a practice and it still seemed like it was quite positive but I think it was just too soon for him.

“That match intensity changes things. You don’t ever fully know until you actually step out there and play all out. Unfortunately, it was just a bit too much.

“It’s really disappointing because this was the tournament he did so well at last year, making the semi-finals.”

