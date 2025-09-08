Jannik Sinner suggested he was preparing for the toughest test in tennis before he took on Carlos Alcaraz at the US Open, with his pre-match comment justified as he was well beaten by his great rival.

Many experts have suggested that peak Alcaraz is a step ahead of Sinner and the brilliant went a long way to proving that with his 6-2, 3-6, 6-1, 6-4 victory in New York.

Sinner surrendered the world No 1 ranking as he was beaten by Alcaraz, with his comments seconds before he entered the court proving to be telling.

The Italian appears to be an unflappable, confident champion, so it was somewhat surprising to hear him suggest his big rival is a step ahead of him.

“Carlos is the best player in the world right now and is playing incredible tennis. Let’s see what’s coming,” said Sinner in his interview before he stepped on Arthur Ashe Stadium.

From first point to last, it was clear that Alcaraz is the only player who can take him out of his comfort zone, with his suggestion that the Spaniard is the best player in the world proving to be accurate as he was well beaten.

Sinner was magnanimous in his on court interview after the match, as he admitted there was nothing he could do to halt the brilliance of Alcaraz.

“I tried my best today. I couldn’t do any more,” he said in his on court interview.

The Italian then opened up in his press conference, with Sinner admitting he is already planning to make changes to his game to compete with Alcaraz.

“I was very predictable on court today. He changed up the game,” said Sinner.

“That’s also his style of how he plays. Now it’s gonna be on me if I want to make changes or not. We’re definitely gonna work on that.”

“I didn’t make one serve and volley. I didn’t use a lot of drop shots. Then you arrive at the point where you have to play Carlos, you have to go out of the comfort zone.

“I’m maybe even lose some matches from now on, but trying to do some changes.

“To be a bit more unpredictable as a player. That’s what I have to do, trying to become a better tennis player. At the end of the day that’s my main goal.

“I’m a very, very solid, you know, baseliner. I’m a very strong hitter. I’m a good player, you know!

“Adding something to that means I’m going to become a better tennis player.

“I’m going to make a couple of changes on the serve. Small things, but they can make a big difference. I am not No 1 any more and that changes a few things. You are chasing now. Let’s see.”

Alcaraz has now extended his winning record against Alcaraz to 10-5 and he has won seven of their nine meetings on hard courts.

