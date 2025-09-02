The US Open spectators have been creating a few headlines during this year’s tournament and one eager Jannik Sinner nearly created more unwanted headlines after his latest match.

Sinner was generously giving the fans some attention after he hammered Alexander Bublik in a one-sided last-16 contest in New York.

Yet as he spoke to fans and offered them a towel and a chance to take a selfie with him, one fan couldn’t resist the chance to take the moment to steal his own momento as he tried to unzip Sinner’s bag, presumably with the plan to pinch something from the world No 1.

An eagle-eyed security official was quick to swipe the hand of the spectator who was trying to stage a heist in plain sight, with Sinner staring at the assailant as he walked away.

This latest spectator incident follows what was a moment that has captured global headlines around the world in recent days.

Piotr Szczerek, a Polish chief executive of a paving firm, became an unwanted social media villain around the world when he was caught on camera taking the cap of tennis star Kamil Majchrzak, when he was intending to give it to a young fan.

Like the recent Coldplay kiss cam story that quickly became a huge sensation on social media platforms for a couple who did not want to be seen together, Szczerek’s snatch became a huge story on news platforms well beyond tennis.

The highly paid executive handed the cap to his partner and she quickly stuffed it into her bag, leaving the child who should have taken it home looking crestfallen.

The businessman has deleted most of his social media accounts but posted an apology on his Facebook on Monday as he said: “Due to the situation that happened during Kamil Majchrzak’s match at the US Open, I would like to clearly apologise to the injured boy, his family, as well as all the fans and the player himself,” the statement read.

“In emotions, in the crowd rejoicing after the victory, I was convinced the tennis player tips his hat in my direction – to my sons who have asked for autographs earlier.

“Today I know I did something that looked like a deliberate collection of the child’s souvenir.

“This was not my intention, but it doesn’t change the fact I hurt the boy and disappointed the fans.”

Majchrzak ensured he met up with the young fan after the incident and handed him a cap, with Mr Szczerek paying a heavy price for his moment of unwanted notoriety as he was publicly shamed by social media users around the world.

