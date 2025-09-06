Defending champion Jannik Sinner has reached the 2025 US Open final with a hard-fought victory over Felix Auger-Aliassime and his run has helped him to achieve several more records.

The four-time Grand Slam winner won a tense semi-final 6-1, 3-6, 6-3, 6-4 to reach a fifth consecutive Grand Slam final and he will now face his big rival Carlos Alcaraz, who beat Novak Djokovic in straight sets, in the final in New York.

“[It’s been an] amazing season, obviously,” Sinner said after beating the Canadian. “Grand Slams are the most important tournaments we have throughout the year, and finding myself again in another final this year, especially the last one of the season, with an amazing crowd, doesn’t matter when you play. It doesn’t get any better.

“Me and Felix, we played the last tournament [Cincinnati, where Sinner lost just two games] and he is a completely different player. He was serving much better, hitting every shot much better. So it was a very tough match today, but obviously I’m very, very happy.”

Four Slams, Four Finals

Back to Sinner’s comment about “finding myself again in another final this year” as that in itself is a unique achievement as he is only the fourth player to reach all four Grand Slam finals in a calendar year.

He finds himself among the all-time greats as Rod Laver, Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic are the other men to achieve the feat in the Open Era.

US Open News

Are Jannik Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz matching peak Djokovic, Nadal & Federer’s level? Rick Macci weighs in

Carlos Alcaraz’s most improved shot identified by former world No 1

Laver, of course, did it during his Calendar Slam in 1969 while Federer achieved it three times in 2006, 2007 and 2009 before Djokovic joined him on that number after reaching all four major finals in 2015, 2021 and 2023.

The Youngest

Australian Laver was 31 years old when he became the first man to reach all four Slam finals in the same year 1969 while Federer was 25 years old when he did it for the first time in 2006. Djokovic, meanwhile, was 28 years old in 2015.

Sinner, though, has trumped them all as he is 24 years and 20 days.

Five And Counting…

The Italian has become only the fourth player after the Big Three of Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic to reach five consecutive Grand Slam finals in the Open Era. Federer holds the record as he reached 10 finals in a row, while he also had a streak of eight consecutive finals. Djokovic’s best is six and Nadal’s five.

Italian Maestro

Sinner has set a new record for most Grand Slam match wins by an Italian as he has passed two-time French Open champion Nicol Pietrangeli.

The reigning world No 1 sits on 87 – one ahead of Pietrangeli with Fabio Fognini on 71, Andreas Seppi on 63 and Adriano Panatta on 62.

Back-To-Back

Jannik Sinner is only the fourth player in the Open Era to reach back-to-back Australian Open and US Open finals.

Jimmy Connors was the first to achieve it during the 1974 and 1975 seasons before Roger Federer made it a two-man club with his achievements in 2006-07. Djokovic joined them with his feat in 2011-13, but then went one better and did it again in 2015-16.

Sinner-Alcaraz Record

Sinner will meet Alcaraz in the final of the US Open and it will be the third consecutive Grand Slam final where they will face each other. It is the first time in the Open Era that two players will face eather in the final of three Grand Slams.

Alcaraz won the French Open final before Sinner turned the tables at Wimbledon. Who will win the tie-breaker at Flushing Meadows?