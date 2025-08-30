Jelena Ostapenko has made a move to try and end the storm around her bust-up with Taylor Townsend, as she took a step to try and end a story that has refused to die down.

Townsend beat Ostapenko at the US Open, but the loser in their battle made her point at the end of the match as she suggested the American should have apologised for a net cord.

Her gripe manifested itself into an ugly tirade, as she suggested Townsend has “no education” and “no class”.

Those comments were viewed by many observers, especially in America, as having a racial undertone, with Townsend clearly shocked the manner of abuse coming at her.

The story has gathered momentum in recent days and has become of the big talking points of this year’s US Open, with Ostapenko cast as the villain in what was an ugly story.

Ostapenko issued a statement insisting her comment has no racial undertones, but she has now offered up fresh comments to try and defuse a story that has developed a life of its own.

“English is not my native language so when I said education, I was speaking only about what I believe as tennis etiquette, but I understand how the words I used could have offended many people beyond the tennis court,” said Ostapenko.

“I appreciate the support as I continue to learn and grow as a person and a tennis player. Goodbye New York and I look forward to being back next year.”

Townsend has become the face of the 2025 US Open in America and she continued her impressive run in the singles tournament with a thrilling win against No 5 seed Mirra Andreeva.

“I’m really just proud that I kept the main thing the main thing,” said the 29-year-old.

“I want to say thank you to everyone who supported me over these last 48 hours. It’s bigger than me. It’s about the message, it’s about the representation, it’s about being bold and being able to show up as yourself, and I did that.”

This story will haunt Ostapenko, especially when players with a profile such as Naomi Osaka intervened with such pointed comments.

“I think obviously it’s one of the worst things you can say to a black tennis player in a majority white sport,” who is through to the fourth round, where she will face Coco Gauff.

“Granted, I know Taylor and I know how hard she’s worked and I know how smart she is, so she’s the furthest thing from uneducated or anything like that.

“If you are genuinely asking me about the history of Ostapenko, I don’t think that’s the craziest thing she has said. It was bad timing and the worst person she could have said that to.

“I don’t know if she knows the history of it in America and she will never say that again, but it’s just terrible. That was really bad.”

Ostapenko’s latest statement confirms she appreciates the hurt her words caused, but her punishment may be that this story will be as big a part of her tennis legacy as anything she achieves on court.

