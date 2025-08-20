Jannik Sinner is the overwhelming favourite to win the 2025 US Open title, according to the Sky Sports Tennis presenters and analysts, while it is a lot closer in terms of the predictions for the women’s title winner.

The Italian, the defending champion at Flushing Meadows after he beat Taylor Fritz in straight sets in the 2024 final, will be the No 1 seed at this year’s event as he has been top of the ATP Rankings since June last year.

Sinner has won 21 consecutive hard-court Grand Slam matches as he won the 2024 Australian Open, 2024 US Open and 2025 Australian Open with his last defeat a fourth-round loss to Alexander Zverev at the 2023 US Open.

Besides his three hard-court majors, Sinner also won this year’s Wimbledon trophy after beating Carlos Alcaraz in four sets at the grass-court event in July.

Sinner and Alcaraz are no doubt well ahead of the chasing pack ahead of the season-ending Grand Slam as they have shared the last seven major titles between with the latter lifting two French Open trophies the past two years and the 2024 Wimbledon crown.

Alcaraz also has one hard-court Slam to his name as he won the 2022 US Open while he will head into the 2025 US Open on the back of winning the Cincinnati Open title.

Despite Alcaraz’s good form, the Sky pundits feel he won’t win the 2025 with Sinner getting seven out of seven votes from Martina Navratilova, Colin Fleming, Annabel Croft, Naomi Cavaday, Marion Bartoli, Jonathan Overend and Gigi Salmon with 24-time Grand Slam winner Novak Djokovic not even getting a mention.

Tennis great Navratilova said in the prediction preview: “Jannik Sinner plays his best on the hardcourt and after his win at Wimbledon I think he will be so confident. It will be hard for anyone to beat him.”

Fellow Grand Slam winner Bartoli stated: “Sinner won on grass and was one point away from winning the French Open which are both by far the most challenging surfaces for him. He is going to steamroll on hard!”

Meanwhile, Overend said: “It’s so hard to go against Sinner. The Wimbledon final was quite revealing in a way because they had that classic at the French Open but I think it’s easy to forget how Sinner should have won that match at Roland-Garros against Carlos Alcaraz.”

Three out of the four went with Sabalenka to win the women’s title while reigning Wimbledon winner and 2022 US Open winner Swiatek received two votes with Elena Rybakina and Naomi Osaka also getting mentions.

Swiatek followed up her Wimbledon with the Cincinnati Open title on Monday and Navratilova feels “the old Iga is back” following her struggles earlier in the year.

“Iga Swiatek in the women’s for me, even though she hasn’t had the best summer. The Wimbledon win and the way she just conducted herself the whole tournament does mean that the old Iga is back,” the 18-time Grand Slam singles winner said.

Annabel Croft said: “I think she’s got her mojo back. It’s between Sabalenka and Swiatek. A Sabalenka-Swiatek final would be good. It’s so difficult to predict where Coco Gauff’s at any one week, but I’d like to see her come back a bit.”

And then there was the surprise Osaka prediction from Cavaday.

Osaka reached the Canadian Open final as she finished runner-up to Victoria Mboko.

“Naomi Osaka to win the women’s. She got overwhelmed by the occasion in Montreal but it will be a different story in New York. New coach [Tomasz Wiktorowski] and a more sensible game can see her lift the title,” she said.

Overend went with 2022 Wimbledon winner Rybakina, saying: “In the women’s, I still think Elena Rybakina has another Grand Slam in her. Could it be the US Open? She may well be a contender and Swiatek comes into the equation again and could absolutely win in New York again.”

Salmon couldn’t look past world No 1 Sabalenka.

“Is there a better player in the women’s game in recent years than Sabalenka, the answer is no!” she said.