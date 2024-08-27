Martina Navratilova reveals her surprise picks for US Open, including a teenager, a former finalist and a two-time champion

Martina Navratilova believes Aryna Sabalenka is the player to beat at the US Open, but the final Grand Slam of the year often throws up surprise winners so who does the tennis great fancy as dark horses at this year’s tournament?

The US Open has had nine different winners in the past 10 years with Serena Williams the last player to successfully defend her crown in 2014.

Since Williams won the last of six titles a decade ago, Flavia Pennetta, Angelique Kerber, Sloane Stephens, Naomi Osaka (2), Bianca Andreescu, Emma Raducanu, Iga Swiatek and Coco Gauff have lifted the trophy at Flushing Meadows.

Of that group, Pennetta, Stephens, Osaka (2018), Andreescu, Raducanu and Gauff were first-time Grand Slam winners with only Osaka going on to win more majors after her New York success as she also lifted the title in 2020 and won the Australian Open in 2019 and 2021.

Osaka, Andreescu, Raducanu and Gauff were teenagers when they won so 18-time Grand Slam winner Navratilova’s decision to tip 17-year-old Mirra Andreeva as a possible surprise package is not too farfetched.

Andreeva reached the semi-final of the French Open this year and the fourth round of the Australian Open.

The Russian will take on Camila Osorio in the first round while she is projected to meet world No 1 Iga Swiatek in the fourth round if they both make it that far.

“Mirra Andreeva is really making her mark. She’s seeded No 21 at the Open – that’s crazy – how fast did that happen? And she’s still only 17,” the American told the official WTA website.

“And her sister [Erika, 20] not far behind. She’s got a lot of confidence after almost beating Iga in Cincinnati [losing in the quarter-finals in three sets].”

US Open News

Martina Navratilova names her US Open favourite and it is not Iga Swiatek

John McEnroe picks his US Open favourite from Iga Switaek, Aryna Sabalenka and Coco Gauff

Leylah Fernandez, Danielle Collins and Osaka are the other names on the list.

Canadian Fernandez’s best run came in 2021 when she finished runner-up to Raducanu, 2022 Australian Open runner-up Collins will retire at the end of this year while Osaka is still making her back after returning to action at the start of 2024 following the birth of her daughter last year.

Navratilova added: “Leylah Fernandez beat [Elena] Rybakina at Cincinnati, reaching the quarter-finals before losing to [Jessica] Pegula. She’s been playing better and should be riding a good wave. This is her best tennis since she was in the [2021 US Open] finals.

“Danielle Collins had a great first half of the year. She’s looking to finish strong.

“And don’t discount [two-time champion] Naomi Osaka – although she’s got a barnburner in the first round, against Jelena Ostapenko.”

US Open Quiz: