The 2026 US Open quarter-final line-up is set, but Naomi Osaka and Iva Jovic won’t feature as both suffered heavy defeats in the fourth round.

The 13th-seeded Osaka needed three sets in her previous two encounters and she proved no match for world No 2 Elena Rybakina as the second seed won 6-1, 6-4, but the former world No 1 was not too downbeat after the defeat.

“Maybe I’m just getting older, but I don’t feel sad,” Osaka said. “I think, also, if I reflect on my career and the things that I’ve been able to do, there’s nothing that I regret or there’s nothing that I’m sad about … If I win another Grand Slam, it’s not going to change my life.”

Jovic also went the distance in the third round as she needed three hours to beat Alex Eala and the American lost by the same scoreline against fourth seed Coco Gauff.

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There was high praise from two-time Grand Slam winner Gauff for her 18-year-old compatriot as she stated: “She plays beyond her years. I’m looking to many more battles out here.”

Despite their appearances in the round of 16 at the season-ending Grand Slam at Flushing Meadows, both Osaka and Jovic will take hits in the WTA Rankings.

WTA Rankings Points Dropped

Osaka reached the semi-final in New York 12 months ago, so she dropped 780 points at the start of the US Open as the WTA uses a rolling 52-week, cumulative system to determine the rankings, meaning players have to defend points they earned from the corresponding period/event.

A run to the fourth round of a major is worth only 240 points so Osaka is -540 for the tournament and, as a result, has dropped four places to No 17 in the Live WTA Rankings.

Jovic lost in the second round last year, which is worth 70 points, but players were also defending points from the 2025 WTA 500 Guadalajara Open and the American won that title 12 months ago so that was worth another 500 points. There is also the small matter of Jovic regaining points from her 18th-best result.

When all is said and done, the teenager will drop 281 points, which has seen her slip two places to No 16 in the Live WTA Rankings.

Prize Money Earned At US Open

A round of 16 appearance is worth $480,000 and Osaka takes her 2026 earnings from $2,009,474 to $2,489,474 while her career earnings will increase to $27,092,806 once her cheque from the United States Tennis Association clears.

The 18-year-old Jovic is only at the start of her career and had earned $3,035,036 in career prize money before the start of the US Open, but that tally will grow to $3,515,036 with $1,909,288 (including the $480,000) coming in 2026.