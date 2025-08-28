Naomi Osaka has entered the debate that continues to rage after the explosive post-match row between Taylor Townsend and Jelena Ostapenko.

Ostapenko accused Townsend of having no education and no class following their second-round match, as a heated battle exploded after the final ball was struck.

Four-time Grand Slam champion Osaka has a huge voice in the game and she didn’t hold back when she gave her views on the words used by Ostapekno.

“I think obviously it’s one of the worst things you can say to a black tennis player in a majority white sport,” said Osaka, who was speaking after beating American Hailey Baptiste 6-3, 6-1 to reach the third round at the US Open for the first time since 2001.

“Granted, I know Taylor and I know how hard she’s worked and I know how smart she is, so she’s the furthest thing from uneducated or anything like that.

More Tennis News

Ostapenko-Townsend update: Latvian hits back at ‘racist’ accusations, Sabalenka’s calming attempt

Why Taylor Townsend and Jelena Ostapenko could be set for another US Open clash

“If you are genuinely asking me about the history of Ostapenko, I don’t think that’s the craziest thing she has said. It was bad timing and the worst person she could have said that to.

“I don’t know if she knows the history of it in America and she will never say that again, but it’s just terrible. That was really bad.”

Townsend didn’t hold back during her on-court interview after the incident, with this story dominating the US Open coverage in America amid claims that Ostapenko’s comments has racical undertones.

Ostapenko then took to social media to give her version of the events, revealing her opponent refused to apologise for a net call, writing “she was very disrespectful as she had a net ball in a very deciding moment and didn’t say sorry”.

The incident, naturally, lit up social media and some users hit out at the Latvian and sent messages on her Instagram Status as they believe her comment that her opponent had “no class, no education” had racist undertones.

But the 28-year-old vehemently denied those allegations, writing: “Wow how many messages I received that I am a racist. I was NEVER racist in my life and I respect all nations of people in the world, for me it doesn’t matter where you come from.

“There are some rules in tennis and unfortunately when the crowd is with you you can’t use it in [a] disrespectful way to your opponent.

“Unfortunately for me, coming from such a small country I don’t have that support and a chance to play in [my] homeland.

“I always loved to play in the US and US Open, but this is the first time is approaching the match [in] this disrespectful way.”

She later deleted the post.

World No 1 Aryna Sabalenka was also asked her opinion on the incident as she revealed she tried to calm Ostapenko down.

“I actually spoke to Jelena after the match, but during our conversation, I didn’t know what had happened. Well, I have to say that she’s nice. She just sometimes can lose control. She has some things in life to face and some struggles.

“I was just trying to help her… I don’t know… not like face it in a more mature way, but I was just trying to help her to settle down. I was just someone she could speak to and just let it go.

“I think sometimes she just lose control over her emotions, which is pretty tough and I really hope that one day she will figure it out herself and she will handle it much better.”

READ NEXT: Emma Raducanu shines, Novak Djokovic rocked and Carlos Alcaraz roars – US Open predictions