Novak Djokovic’s run to the US Open quarter-finals has been laced with challenges, but his match against Taylor Fritz on Tuesday means he will be missing what he may consider to be an even more important date.

Djokovic skipped all the pre-US Open tournaments as he prioritised spending time with his family and while that hampered his hopes of success in New York, he has done well to shake off injury niggles and rustiness on court to make it through to another Grand Slam quarter-final.

Yet the 38-year-old knew he would be missing an important family occasion if he made progress in the final Grand Slam of the tennis year and now that scenario has become a reality.

His daughter Tara will be celebrating her birthday on the same day as Djokovic takes on Fritz and when asked about how he feels to be missing her big day, the 24-time Grand Slam champion didn’t deny he was disappointed.

“It is what it is,” began Djokovic. “We predicted that might happen. She was not very happy about it, me being absent from the birthday party. So, don’t remind me of that, please.

“Those are types of things that I really don’t want to be missing anymore. So, it’s just on a personal level for me important to be there, to show up, you know, for the people that have been showing up for me for all these years playing tennis.”

Djokovic vowed to ensure his presence was felt with some big gifts beings delivered for Tara as he added: “At least I’m going to try to win and give her that kind of present, as I’m going to send some nice presents for her birthday party.

“Hopefully, the win can be something she can be happy with. But again, yeah, daddy away and daddy present is a big difference. And I know that I, but it is what it is this year.”

Djokovic’s future in tennis is becoming an increasingly heated topic, with the tennis legend stating prior to the US Open that he will not want to miss family occasions as his career radily edges towards a conclusion.

“I decided not to play (US Open warm-up tournaments) because I wanted to spend more time with my family,” Djokovic explained during his US Open Media Day press conference. “And to be honest, you know, I think I earned my right and have the luxury of kind of choosing, picking and choosing where I want to go and what I want to play.

“It’s just not any more prioritizing the heavy schedule as I used to. I’m not chasing the rankings or building up my points or defending, et cetera. I just don’t think about it anymore.

“For me, it’s really about where do I find motivation and joy? Where will I be inspired to play the best tennis? And where do I care to be, really, and play? And Slams are obviously the four main tournaments where I always feel the most motivation.”

Djokovic has stated he doesn’t know when or where he will call time on his career, but it is clear that his priorities are shifting rapidly as he will be pining to spend time with his daughter when he is in US Open quarter-final action.

