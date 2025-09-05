Most players competing at the US Open have to battle through the traffic from their hotels in Manhattan to get to Flushing Meadows, but Novak Djokovic has always done things a little differently than the rest.

While tennis tournaments are huge events that provide transportation for players organised for their convenience, Djokovic has largely opted out of using the official US Open services for most of his career, instead staying in a mansion owned by his close friend, Gordon Uehling.

A former ATP world ranked player both in singles and doubles, Uehling owns a huge home in Alpine, New Jersey, and given his long-time obsession with tennis, it will come as no surprise that he has a variety if courts in his home.

The 40-acre, $40 million property has hard, clay, and grass tennis courts and adds some time to Djokovic’s commute for his US Open matches, but the privacy he gets on the site makes that all worthwhile.

One court is reported to have state-of-the-art technology that can analyse the performance of a player, with Djokovic suggesting he revels in the solitude of the Uehling mansion, which allows him to detach himself away from the hustle and bustle of New York City and the euphoria around the US Open.

More Tennis News

Novak Djokovic’s personal agony confirmed as he tells media ‘don’t remind me’

Novak Djokovic retirement theory floated by former world No 1 – and it’s not what you might expect

“I combine the city with New Jersey,” said Djokovic as he spoke about his living arrangements for the US Open.

“There’s so much to do and so much to see. Obviously, you have to balance it well with your commitments here on-site, training and preparing and recovering.

“Normally, before the tournament starts, I’m in the city. Then once the tournament starts, we go into full lockdown mode.

“My friend has a beautiful estate there with tennis courts.

“Just me and my family, we stay there. We have a relaxing time. It’s great in the off days between the matches, you just kind of recharge, rejuvenate, and you’re able to come out and have more energy.”

When asked why he varies his locations while he is in America, Djokovic suggested his pre-tournament mode changes when he needs to get down to business.

“I just feel like the city is amazing, but after a while, it starts being a distraction,” he stated.

“When the tournament starts, what you need is the tranquillity, just taking things day by day.”

New Jersey mansion used by Novak Djokovic when he is at the US Open

Uehling is a fascinating character and a passionate lover of tennis.

While on tour, Uehling trained with top world-ranked players such as Pete Sampras, Jim Courier and Todd Martin. Through these experiences, he gained extensive knowledge and a deep understanding of the game of tennis.

He has since worked with world class players, Vince Spadea (formerly No 19 in the world), Dmitry Tursunov (formerly No 21 in the world) and Luis Flores (formerly No 9 in the world in ITF Juniors), among many others.

“Competing around the world for about seven years and playing in around 30 different countries allowed me to study the game and learn from some of the game’s great minds,” Uehling said in an interview with New York Tennis magazine.

“I was always taking notes, and I ultimately knew that this is what I wanted to do, and I was lucky to be influenced by some incredible people.”

It is clear that Djokovic feels at home in his US Open hideaway and if he wins another Flushing Meadows title before he hangs up his rackets, the party at Uehling’s sprawling estate will be one to remember.

READ NEXT: Patrick Mouratoglou questions Novak Djokovic’s US Open motivation and a key decision he made