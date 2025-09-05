Novak Djokovic was forced to face up to a grim reality as he was asked to reflect on his 2025 Grand Slam season and his only conclusion was that he will struggle to win another major title if Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner continue to play at such an extraordinary level.

Djokovic was 16 years older than 22-year-old rival Alcaraz in New York and that age difference was highlighted long before the final ball was struck in his 6-4, 7-6(4), 6-2 US Open semi-final win.

By the end, the victor looked like he was operating on an entirely different level to Djokovic on a physical level and the Serbian was forced to admit he now faces what may be an impossible task to beat world No 1 Jannik Sinner and Alcaraz over the extended format at a Grand Slam.

“It will be very difficult for me in the future to overcome the hurdle of Sinner, Alcaraz, in the best-of-five on the Grand Slams. I think I have a better chance in best-of-three, but best-of-five, it’s tough,” said Djokovic.

“I’m not giving up on Grand Slams in that regard, having said that. I’m going to continue fighting and trying to get to the finals and fight for another trophy at least. But, you know, it’s going to be a very difficult task.”

More Tennis News

Martina Navratilova’s brutally honest verdict on Novak Djokovic after Carlos Alcaraz hammering

Novak Djokovic’s ‘lockdown’ US Open hideaway gives him the solitude he craves

Djokovic has lost twice against Sinner in Grand Slam semi-finals this year and now has to accept this defeat against Alcaraz and he was forced to accept a chastening reality.

“I lost three out of four Slams in semis against these guys, so they’re just too good, playing on a really high level,” he added.

“Unfortunately, I ran out of gas after the second set. I think I had enough energy to battle him and to keep up with his rhythm for two sets. After that, I was gassed out, and he kept going.

“That’s kind of what I felt this year also with Jannik. Yeah, best-of-five makes it very, very difficult for me to play them. Particularly if it’s like the end stages of the Grand Slam.

“It’s frustrating on the court when you are not able to keep up with that level physically, but at the same time, it’s something also expected, I guess. It comes with time and with age.”

Djokovic was asked if he was considering retiring from tennis and he insisted his current mindset was to continue to fight on, but he admitted it was a “discussion I need to have with my team”.

After reaching the semi-finals of all four Grand Slam, Djokovic is the third best player in the world and that is a remarkable achievement at the age of 38.

The question he needs to answer now is whether he wants to continue being a losing semi-finalist heading into the 2026 tennis season and having spent most of his career as a champion, being the nearly man is unlikely to be a position he wants to fill for too much longer.

READ NEXT: Carlos Alcaraz’s damning comment highlights US Open domination over Novak Djokovic