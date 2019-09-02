Serena Williams dismisses injury concern after hurting ankle in US Open win

Lightning nearly struck twice for Serena Williams, but she survived a big injury scare to overcome Petra Matic to move into the US Open quarter-finals.

In scenes reminiscent of the Australian Open in January, when Williams rolled her ankle while holding match point against Karolina Pliskova – a match she eventually lost – the 37-year-old once again stumbled awkwardly in a Grand Slam second set.

This time, however, luck was with her, and she managed to play on and ease to a 6-3, 6-4 success, despite requiring a medical time-out on court.

And, afterwards, she was keen to dismiss any concerns that the injury is a serious one.

“I usually know if it’s horrible early on,” Williams said of the ankle.

“I had a really bad ankle sprain in January. I was like, instantly, ‘No, this can’t happen. I’m finally healthy.’ But I’ll see tomorrow. So far I’m good.”

She added: “I feel fine right now physically, and obviously my state is super intense. I’m always incredibly intense. Just trying to keep moving forward.”

Williams will face Chinese 18th-seed Qiang Wang in the last eight after she cleared Ashleigh Barty from her path to the final.

However, Williams says she can’t afford to take anything for granted.

“Every single match I have played, people come and they plan their best.

“The women that I play are not generally playing at this level against other players in the locker room, so for me, I have to be the greatest whether it’s against the second seed, the number one seed, or the 80th player in the world.

“I have to show up or else I’m going to go home.”

