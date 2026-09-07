Aryna Sabalenka’s performances so far at the 2026 US Open have forced Annabel Croft to reassess her views on the world No 1 while Martina Navratilova feels her latest performance is only good enough for a B rating.

Two-time champion Sabalenka started the season-ending Grand Slam in poor form as she lost in the round of 16 at both the Canadian Open and Cincinnati Open with many believing she would struggle to win a third consecutive US Open.

The four-time major winner is also under pressure in the WTA Rankings as she will lose top spot to Elena Rybakina if the second seed reaches the semi-final at Flushing Meadows.

Ahead of the tournament, Croft told The Times: “… those losses will have damaged that aura. She’s vulnerable, and regardless of your ranking, tennis is about confidence – and her opponents will sense that if they can take her the distance, then she may unravel again.”

But Sabalenka has been unbothered by the pressure so far in New York, beating Camila Osorio, Polina Iatcenko, Kamilla Rakhimova and, most recently, Taylor Townsend in straight sets.

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And Croft has been changed her tune about the world No 1 as she told Sky Sports Tennis: “There was a lot of ferocious intensity to what Sabalenka brought onto this court. When she went a break down in the second set, she really galvanised herself. When she got back on track, she let out the most enormous shriek and you just knew she meant business.

“The passion, the aura, the mentality, the personality, she brings so much to every court. She’s a great showwoman and puts on a show whenever she plays tennis. She understands this isn’t just sport, it’s entertainment as well.

“She is going to take some beating. She doesn’t look as vulnerable as I was expecting. So far, she hasn’t dropped a set and looks in very good shape.”

Sabalenka, who faces Wimbledon champion Linda Noskova in the quarter-final, was broken three times in the opening set by Townsend, but the top seed herself had four breaks of serve.

Townsend then opened a 3-1 lead in the second set with a break in game four, but the world No 1 stormed back with three breaks and secured a 6-4, 6-3 win.

Tennis great Navratilova believes tehre is room for improvement.

“It was good enough. It was pretty solid. Townsend had more winners, but Aryna did really well returning serve and with passing shots,” the 18-time Grand Slam singles winner said on Sky Sports Tennis.

“Townsend tried to come into the net more, but she wasn’t successful there, that’s how well Sabalenka played from the baseline.

“Overall, I would give Sabalenka a B because she lost her serve so many times, but she played really well when it mattered.”