American President Donald Trump was a high-profile attendee at the US Open final between Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner and his presence caused chaos amid a huge increase in security.

After it was confirmed that Trump would attend the men’s final in New York, USTA officials were forced to embark on a huge security operation to ensure the President was secure as he sat in his box inside a sell-out crowd on Arthur Ashe Stadium.

Trump was the subject of an assassination attempt during his Presidential run last year, with his divisive leadership style ensuring his appearance at major events with huge crowds in attendance represents a major security risk.

The advance notice that he would be attending heightened the threat level and it explained why thousands of fans were stuck outside the stadium and missed the start of the scintillating final between Alcaraz and Sinner.

A decision was made to delay the start time of the US Open final, with the biggest stadium in world tennis forced to embark on a huge security operation that ensured everyone needed to have their belongings and person checked and checked again before they were allowed to take their seats.

“As a result of the security measures in place, and to ensure that fans have additional time to get to their seats, we have pushed the start time,” US Open organisers said in a statement.

Martina Navratilova, the 18-time Grand Slam champion, expressed sympathy for those stranded outside, with a reference to Trump.

“Let’s spare a thought for the thousands of people waiting outside in the drizzle – it’s been raining on and off – and they’ve paid thousands of dollars for these tickets,” Navratilova said on Sky Sports.

“It’s not that he’s coming, that’s the problem, it’s that they only made one entrance for the whole crowd.”

Rock legend Bruce Springsteen, who has been an outspoken critic of Trump, was among a star-studded audience who watched Alcaraz get the better of Sinner.

Courteney Cox, Sting, Shaggy, Jessica Alba and golfing great Sergio Garcia were also in attendance for a contest that saw Alcaraz win his second US Open title and reclaim the world No 1 ranking from Sinner.

Trump waved to fans as he entered the arena and proudly stood as a member of the US military sang the national anthem.

TV cameras on the global feed did not show too many shots of Trump and his entourage during the match, as he was joined in his box by Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, White House Chief of Staff Susie Wiles, Special Envoy Steve Witkoff, Attorney General Pam Bondi and White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt, among others.

