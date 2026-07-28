Jack Draper has suffered yet another injury setback, but he could be on the cusp of getting some very good news from the US Open.

Draper withdrew from the Washington Open at the last-minute due to injury, continuing his increasingly difficult luck with injuries over the last year.

The British star was forced out of Wimbledon earlier this month, but he looked to be in better shape under new coach Andy Murray at the American tournament.

Nevertheless, the star is out of the ATP 500 event, but the US Open might have dropped a major hint about the British star obtaining a wildcard.

The star is currently outside of the top 100 due to his injury issues, so he would be forced to play the qualifying to try and get into the Grand Slam main draw.

However, that has been made nearly impossible by the US Open, which could imply the New York event is set to give Draper a wildcard.

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Draper has been confirmed as part of the US Open Mixed Doubles event this year, which takes place in the opening week of the Grand Slam this year.

The British star will once again pair with Jessica Pegula after their debut at the inaugural event in 2025, where they reached the semi finals of the event.

As Draper will be playing the US Open Mixed Doubles during the qualifying, it is very unlikely he will be able to play double duty to try and get into the singles main draw.

Could the US Open have already offered Draper a wildcard in the hopes of securing him for the mixed doubles? It seems very unlikely the British star would prioritising playing the doubles over the singles, no matter how much the Grand Slam are offering in prize money.

Draper’s previous performances at the US Open could be reason enough why they would be keen to offer the British star instant access into the main draw.

In 2024, Draper has reached the semi finals of the US Open.

The British star beat the likes of Alex de Minaur, Tomas Machac, and Botic Van de Zandschulp to reach the furthest he has ever reached at Grand Slam level.

He was eventually beaten by Jannik Sinner in straight sets in the final four clash, and Draper was beaten by the eventual champion of the tournament.

Draper holds a 79% winning rate at the US Open, so that could be pivotal in him trying to convince the USTA to give him a very rare non-US wildcard.