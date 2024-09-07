US Open women’s singles winners & losers: Aryna Sabalenka lifts title, Jessica Pegula stars – but how will Iga Swiatek, Coco Gauff feel?

The dust is slowly starting to settle on an intriguing US Open women’s singles draw.

Aryna Sabalenka has beaten Jessica Pegula to lift the title this year, following in the footsteps of all-time greats by triumphing at Flushing Meadows.

However, Sabalenka is not the only woman leaving New York with her head held high – though there are a few who may still have a slightly sour taste in their mouths.

Here, we look at the winners and losers from the US Open women’s draw.

Big Winners

Aryna Sabalenka: After heartbreak last year, Sabalenka made amends in style in New York – dropping just one set on her way to the title. A third Grand Slam singles title – and you sense that she is not done yet.

Jessica Pegula: It was not Pegula’s day in the final, but what a tournament she had. She overcame her quarter-final hurdle in style against Iga Swiatek, battled pack in an enthralling semi-final against Karolina Muchova – and did herself proud in the championship match.

Karolina Muchova: A semi-finalist in 2023, Muchova was at risk of dropping outside the top 150 post-tournament following a lengthy layoff. A return to the last four means she’ll stay inside the top 60, and has a decent platform to push on across the rest of the season.

Emma Navarro: Navarro has consistently improved at every Grand Slam in 2024, and a run to her first major semi-final – on home turf – was well-deserved following her recent improvements. She’ll be top-10 come Monday.

Paula Badosa: A run to only her second Grand Slam quarter-final ended a hard-court summer in which the Spanish star seemed to turn a huge corner physically. Watch out for her throughout the rest of 2024.

Big Losers

Iga Swiatek: For all of Swiatek’s dominance on tour, the world No 1 has failed to reach a Grand Slam semi-final outside of Roland Garros since 2022. A poor display in her quarter-final against Pegula was a sorry end to what had been a strong campaign until that point.

Coco Gauff: Few backed Gauff to retain her title in New York, but the manner of her Round 4 loss to Navarro – in which she hit 19 double faults – was a reminder of her struggles in recent weeks. It feels like a slight reset is needed.

Emma Raducanu: Despite a strong grass court summer and Washington campaign, Raducanu’s decision not to play any further build-up events cost her as she fell in her opening match. A loss that felt avoidable, had she played more.

Elena Rybakina: The world No 4’s physical struggles got the better of her once again as she was forced to pull out of the tournament after playing just one match. On and off court, let’s hope she can bounce back.

