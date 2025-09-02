Venus Williams’ magical run alongside Leylah Fernandez continues in the women’s doubles at the 2025 US Open after the pair upset the 12th seeds to reach the semi-final at Flushing Meadows.

Having competed in the mixed doubles and singles, the legendary Venus decided to make it three out of three at the season-ending Grand Slam as she accepted a wildcard entry for the women’s doubles alongside Canadian youngster Fernandez.

The pair started with an upset win over sixth seeds Ellen Perez and Lyudmyla Kichenok and Venus was impressed by her partner as after the match she stated: “Our energy really matched each other in terms of determination, in terms of not giving up, in terms of really still just focused and dialled in on every single thing.

“That felt amazing. I never really had played with a partner, outside of Serena obviously, who had that kind of mentality. So, it was really fun and I think we can just hopefully continue to get better.”

Venus and Serena Williams were, of course, a pretty formidable doubles pairing during their peak as they played in 14 Grand Slam finals and won all 14 of those matches. They also won gold in the women’s doubles at the 2000, 2008 and 2012 Olympics, and both were seeded at No 1 in the format.

Williams and Fernandez then defeated Ulrikke Eikeri and Eri Hozumi before seeing off 12th seeds Ekaterina Alexandrova and Zhang Shuai 6-3, 6-4 in the quarter-final.

And tennis great Serena also played her part in the victory, but Venus wants a bit more from her sister when they face top seeds Taylor Townsend and Katerina Siniakova for a place in the final.

“She [Serena] gave me a pep talk today. She gets so nervous watching, and she’s got her kids yelling my name,” the 45-year-old said after the match.

“She’s so happy for Leylah and I, she’s giving us advice. We just need her in the box. My message is, Serena, you need to show up.”

For Ferandez, who finished runner-up in the 2021 US Open singles final to Emma Raducanu, it is all about learning from Williams.

“Well, I’m growing a lot, actually. I feel like my team members and even my family says, like, ‘wow, you are growing just by playing with Venus, learning from her’,” she said.

“I mean, you know, you may not say much on the bench, but whatever you say, I’m like kind of a sponge, and she’s kind of soaking everything in. And, you know, it’s a huge opportunity for me to just learn from such a great champion, a legend like you.”

Rise In WTA Doubles Ranking

Williams had played very little tennis the past few years, let alone doubles, and she played her first match in the format in over three years at the Citi DC Open in August alongside Hailey Baptiste. They won their opener before going down in the next round to Townsend and Zhang.

That win helped her to re-enter the doubles ranking as she started the US Open at No 582, but the run to the semi-final has seen her pick up 430 points, resulting in a 443-place surge in the Live Rankings to No 139.

Fernandez was at No 73 before their opener at Flushing Meadows and she is projected to climb 21 places.

“I’m so grateful for, obviously, the USTA, for the wildcard. Did we get a wildcard? I think so. Yes. I believe it was a wildcard. I never look at the draw, but I just assumed it’s obviously a wildcard because I don’t really have a ranking,” Williams said.

“And I’m just grateful for the experience because I’m also growing in this time. And it’s nice to have the support of Leylah, who’s obviously been playing great over the last few years, to be able to have a strong partner for the moments when I’m not at my best.”