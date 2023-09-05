WATCH: Alexander Zverev gets fan removed over disgraceful Hitler slur – ‘He said the most famous Hitler phrase’

Alexander Zverev claimed an incredible win over Jannik Sinner at the US Open, but the match was marred by an “unacceptable” comment from a fan with the German describing the slur as “the most famous Hitler phrase”.

The former world No 2 scored a brilliant 6-4, 3-6, 6-2, 4-6, 6-3 victory over the sixth-seeded Sinner to book a quarter-final clash with reigning champion Carlos Alcaraz.

However, there were deplorable scenes midway through the fourth set with the score at 2-2 as Zverev halted play and walked over to chair umpire James Keothavong and stated: “He said the most famous Hitler phrase to me.”

He then repeated what he said to the official: “He just said the most famous Hitler phrase there is in this world. It’s unacceptable. This is unbelievable.”

Keothavong then turned to the crowd and demanded to the guilty person: “Put your hand up. Who said that? Who said that? Who said that? We are going to get him out.”

Security was then called over to remove the fan and the British umpire made an announcement saying: “As a courtesy to both players, please remain fair and respect the players.”

There were loud cheers as the man was escorted from the arena by security.

Zverev managed to regain his composure as he held serve, although Sinner went on to break in game nine to take the match to a decider.

But the 12th-seeded German was quick out of the blocks in the fifth set as he broke in game two and then wrapped up the win on his first match point with the four-hour, 41-minute encounter ending at 01:39 in New York.

It was a brilliant win for 2020 US Open runner-up as he missed last year’s tournament following the horrific ankle injury he suffered in the semi-final of the French Open.

The run to the quarter-final will see Zverev climb back into the top 10 of the ATP Rankings, just a few months after he slumped to outside the top 20 following a sluggish couple of months.

“This is one of the best moments of my career after the injury and the comeback,” Zverev said.

He added: “Longest match ever. I guess I can say I’m back, right? This is what I live for. What I love to do. I would’ve loved to play a bit shorter. Last year when I wasn’t able to play, this is exactly what I missed. 1:30 am playing for a packed crowd.”

